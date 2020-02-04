A student living in Sydney’s Inner West got her entire savings account empty after a fraudster accessed her online banking and went shopping with her money.

When the 21-year-old, who wanted to remain anonymous due to fear of identity fraud, saw the $ 1.48 balance in her mobile banking app, she thought it was just a glitch in the system.

“My first time was ‘oh it’s just a mistake’, so I updated my phone, turned it off and on again, but nothing changed.”

A student living in Sydney drained her entire savings account after a fraudster accessed her online banking (Nine / Delivered)

Only when she checked her transaction history did she notice that it wasn’t a glitch at all.

Her account history showed that nearly $ 6,000 was transferred from her long-term savings account to an account linked to her debit card.

A $ 4,000 deposit was made to an unknown account before the fraudster used a new card that had been ordered a few days earlier to spend nearly $ 2,000 at their local mall.

“You took everything. Every penny I ever earned had been withdrawn from my account,” she said.

“Six thousand dollars may not be much for others, but for me that’s all I own.”

She said she always tried to be careful with her money.

“I don’t give out my credit card details, I don’t open strange emails or texts,” she said.

“I’m very careful, that’s why I never have more than fifty dollars in the account linked to my card.”

But that didn’t stop the fraudster from answering all their security questions, gaining access to their online banking, and charging their accounts.

After reporting the incident, the NAB informed her of a call to the bank the day before that she allegedly never made.

Before the fraud, the student said that she had ordered a new bank card that never arrived, and believed that it had been intercepted and used in the mail to gain access to her accounts.

“The only way this person could have answered my questions is to have access to internet banking and my debit card,” she said.

“This person named nab, who used my debit card when I was pretending, somehow passed all of my security questions and they were given access to my online banking.”

“It was about my bank not notifying me at all that my entire account was empty. I had to get in touch with them and I just realized that I happened to choose to check it out.”

Experts say it is possible that the incident is the result of an unauthorized mobile port that allows criminals and fraudsters to gain cellphone number ownership, access to SMS codes, and two-step verification processes.

The student says she feels paranoid and fears that someone will have access to her personal information. (Nine / Delivered)

A NAB spokesman said, “We are doing everything we can to ensure that all NAB customers are protected from cybercrime and fraud.”

“We invest heavily in the latest cyber security and fraud detection features to protect our customers, and we monitor customer accounts for suspicious activity 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

“Due to the confidentiality of customers and the complexity of the matter, we cannot comment on the details of this case. We can confirm that we have resolved the matter,” a statement to Nine.com.au said.

Despite the refund, the student doesn’t feel safe.

“I was very scared. Someone could have full access to my personal device.”

“The danger is still there,” she said.

“You could still have full access to my phone or bank account, and if you have the skills and the details, there isn’t much you can do to stop them.”