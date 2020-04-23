The university to conduct special ‘lavender’ courses to celebrate LGBT students

The first “last lavender” ceremony for St Olaf’s students took place last year. (St Olaf)

A Lutheran University in Minnesota is launching their graduate program, promoting its LGBT + students, nationally or internationally.

St Olaf College, like many around the world, is expected to postpone its graduation ceremonies until next year due to a coronavirus outbreak.

But the Taylor Center for Equity and inclusive university have announced that three graduation ceremonies will be held.

The “multicultural, international and lavender” classes will take place in May, and are designed for domestic students of color, international students, and LGBT + students, respectively. All other students will have to wait until 2021.

According to Campus Reform, the Taylor Center wrote in an email announcing the graduates: “The ceremony acknowledges the importance and uniqueness of the students’ learning and commemorates and reflects people’s actions based on their culture and culture.”

While many may think that promoting and celebrating minority groups in education is a good thing, there were some people who were unhappy with this decision.

Fox News columnist Pete Hegseth took to Twitter to complain about the issue, saying it was “racist” and “crazy left”.

This is a LEFT CHANGE.

He thinks this kind – different and different – is "fair."

– Pete Hegseth (@PeteHegseth) April 23, 2020

Political commentator Alyssa Ahlgren added: “When you wake up ‘you are very much racist, racist, excluded, and unprofessional.”

One of his followers acknowledged: “Everyone is a racist. You will find no more racist than smart people. ”

Once you are "aroused" that you are racist, racist, out of touch and overly ambitious.

– Alyssa Ahlgren (@AlyssaRuza) April 23, 2020

One user on Twitter made the difficult answer: “American, St Olaf youth will be participating in their graduation ceremony.”

simple answer: white American students in St. Olaf participate in their graduation ceremony.

– 𝙳𝚊𝚗𝚒 🍀 † hê gïrl (@NewYearsDani) April 23, 2020

Taylor Center has conducted cultural and international studies several times in the past, but it just launched the Lavender Graduation Celebration last year, even offering LGBT + lavender straps to wear with their outfits.

Asstant director for Wellness, Gender and Sexuality Jon Mergens told The Manitou Messenger in 2019: “Celebrating their achievements and recognizing the work of our students is key to promoting and driving social justice and change.”