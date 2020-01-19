The university’s track star delights thousands with Tik Tok videos

The loss of both legs in childhood did not slow down Hunter Woodhall.

Woodhall runs at the University of Arkansas, a feat that seemed unlikely at birth.

“At first the doctor said that I can never run. I would probably be in a wheelchair, “said Woodhall.

Woodhall was born with a congenital bone deficiency. At the age of eleven, he had his legs amputated and shortly afterwards received a prosthesis. In the seventh grade he started running in his free time and wanted to try it competitively. “I had a few friends on the track team. So I started running because it was somewhere where I was comfortable. I felt like I could be myself and that’s how it started, ”he said.

Woodhall is now a two-time Paralympic athlete and four-time world medalist. He is also a four-time NCAA All American.

“At the end of the day, I think it’s less about medals and awards than about influencing someone else’s life and helping someone else, and just enjoying what you do and having fun with it. Especially this sport, ”said Woodhall at the first track meeting of the 2020 season.

Woodhall surely has fun with sports. His social media accounts attract thousands of viewers.

More specifically, his Tik Tok videos that have gone into the millions.

“I’m just blessed to have this platform at all and I hope it will inspire children and make people pursue their dreams,” said Woodhall humbly.

Woodhall says he understands some athletes’ struggles because he struggled to overcome the difficulties of prosthetic legs. He encourages those facing personal challenges to maintain a positive attitude and look for moments of encouragement to continue.

“I had a way of asking in my head. Why is this happening to me? What have I done to deserve this? You know? Throughout my life I have learned that this is a platform for me. It gives me the opportunity to help someone else – then it makes a lot more sense, ”said the medalist.