The unknown truth of Selena’s sister

Suzette Quintanilla Arriaga remembers her sister Selena Quintanilla-Pérez. “Selena and I rarely competed,” Quintanilla Arriaga said in an interview with The Cruz Show on Power 106 (via Hip Latina). “I know I’m much older than her, so we never fought for clothes or shoes or things like that. Most sisters claim that such things.”

On November 3, 2017, Selena received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. According to American Today, the star was placed in front of the Capitol Records building, an important place for the singer and her family band Selena y Los Dinos, as it was a place they often visited after signing the EMI Latin back in 1989.

Quintanilla Arriaga was called in to help build the star in front of the ceremony. “They don’t give that price to everyone, so I’m overpriced to be able to participate in its construction, invaluable,” he said in a Facebook post (via The Caller Times).

The Hollywood event had a record of 4,500 fans and Quintanilla Arriaga was thrilled that the legacy of her last sister was discovered by a new generation.

“(Latinos) are here to stay and Selena is a perfect example of how hard we can be,” Quintanilla Arriaga said at the ceremony, according to USA Today. “Selena stated that the goal is not to live forever, but to create something that will be and tonight is a perfect testimony to that.”