The unlikely person responsible for “The Oprah Winfrey Show”

Oprah Winfrey had an unlikely advisor when she first considered going to the United States with her talk show The Oprah Winfrey Show. Film critic Roger Ebert was the first to encourage the media mogul to continue the syndication. The two had a date when the topic came up, and the conversation they had had changed the world of daytime conversations forever.

On the occasion of the 20th anniversary of her show, Winfrey revealed that it was Ebert who urged her to syndicate. Ebert, who had not shared this information with anyone, wrote about the experience on his website. “All these years I’ve been discreet about my role as Oprah’s advisor, but now that she’s spilled the beans, it’s time to tell the whole story,” he wrote.

The later film critic began her first meeting with the future star when she hosted a morning talk show in Baltimore. The actual show was a disaster trap. Their guests that day included Gene Siskel and Ebert, a vegetarian cook, and a group of four little people dressed up as chipmunks who had a hula-hoop-hoop effect while singing “The Chipmunk Christmas Song”.

Oprah has always been the professional

The show got out of hand almost immediately when the chef accidentally sprayed zucchini puree on the whole interview couch during a mixer incident. Winfrey showed early on that he was an absolute professional and casually turned the sofa cushions during the advertising break. At that point, Ebert had a realization. “I realize during this show that Oprah Winfrey is a natural person on television, although she could use a better bookmaker,” wrote the critic.

A few months later, Winfrey and Ebert were dating. They went to the cinema and later chatted over dinner in the hamlet of Hamburg. There, Winfrey admitted to being at a crossroads in her career. She was recently hired to host AM Chicago, which competed against and won the rating giant Phil Donahue. This caught the attention of not only the ABC station she was at, but also the King World Productions that CBS acquired in 2000.

“I don’t know what to do,” Ebert recalled when Winfrey told him. “The ABC broadcasters want to syndicate my show. King World too. The problem with syndication is that after three months, if your show is unsuccessful, you will no longer be in the air. The ABC stations have themselves so you can stay up to date. Which way should I go? Ebert picked up a napkin and did a quick calculation to Winfrey of what she might earn if she signed up for King World. “I pushed the napkin across the table. Oprah studied it for 10 seconds. “Rog, I’m going with King World,” she said. “The rest was history.

