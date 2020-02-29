[the-unsolved-murder-of-a-south-london-paedophile-found-mutilated-in-his-caravan]

We will use your email tackle only for sending you newsletters. Please see ourPrivateness Observefor information of your info security rights Invalid E-mail

In 2008, on a winter’s early morning the mutilated human body of a father-of-5 was found lying in a pool of his blood.

Andrew Cunningham’s body was identified in his caravan at Riverside Enterprise Centre in Earlsfield, Wandsworth on December nine.

While this sort of a graphic demise would typically lead to distress in the group, not numerous publicly mourned him.

In actuality his ex-spouse informed a tabloid at the time, “He experienced what was coming to him. No one should really sense sorry for him,” even though his daughter mentioned: “I want to spit on his grave.”

This is mainly because Cunningham experienced been dwelling in the caravan soon after remaining released from prison serving time for getting sex with an underage woman, who was just 15.

This is just one of the causes Metropolitan Law enforcement think Cunningham’s murder was the perform of a vigilante.

On the evening he was murdered, Cunningham was parked near eating places and a pub on the night time of a well-liked Champion’s League recreation. As a result police took witness statements from more than 500 people, not 1 was ready to give law enforcement details that aided them catch the human being who killed him.

Police even imagine 1 of individuals persons they spoke to is very likely to be the person that killed the convicted paedophile.

Police even designed a 2nd, large-profile marketing campaign for details 6 months just after his loss of life stating they ended up mindful that men and women were being not eager to give data supplied Cunningham’s previous.

What we do know about his demise is that whoever killed him was invited into the caravan. Law enforcement mentioned there were no symptoms of a battle when they identified him.

Cunningham’s physique was observed by his manager at around 9am that working day. He had grown anxious soon after he missed his change as a lorry driver starting at the depot at 7am.

When he was found, his genitals had been slash off his human body. While this gives credence to the argument that the killer is probably to have been a vigilante, there is an choice idea that this could have been a decoy that was done to detract from any other doable motives.

We also know that the two people arrested by law enforcement ended up both of those dominated out as suspects.

And a rumour that Cunningham may have been killed by an indignant nearby mob is also untrue. Stories experienced started to emerge that a mob shouting “die, paedo, die!” after he was allegedly caught assaulting a two-calendar year-previous lady.

Users of a local pub experienced allegedly collected collectively to destroy him, but police later on located the rumour wrong and and two-year-outdated woman is not considered to have existed.

There was also no CCTV proof of a mob. Detective Chief Inspector Scola advised The Independent “there were being no burning torches or something like that”.

As his death remained unsolved, posters ended up set up around the Corner Pin pub with his image and a £20,000 reward for info to come across his killers.

‘Extremely violent death’

In 2015, police produced a different general public charm, with Detective Inspector Alison Hepworth, of the Met’s Homicide and Main Crime Command, declaring: “Andrew Cunningham suffered an very violent dying and we keep on to charm for any info which could lead to the arrest of all those dependable.

“A very long time has handed because his murder and allegiances evidently adjust more than time. Anyone who felt they couldn’t have spoken out promptly just after the murder may well now be able to provide some vital facts.

“We know that there was no indicator of a crack-in to Andrew’s caravan and we continue to think that his killer or killers were identified to him.

“It was greatly identified that Andrew experienced previously been on the sex offenders sign-up for an offence he dedicated in 2000, however, in the 6 decades considering that his murder we have carried out an exhaustive investigation which has brought us no closer to exploring a motive.

“Andrew was the target of a sadistic killing and it is nonetheless vital that we solve this horrendous scenario.”

Any person who has info is requested to speak to the Incident Area at Sutton on 020 8721 4005. To continue to be anonymous, phone Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.