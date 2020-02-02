The unsolved murder of the Streatham ice rink where a boy was shot in front of 300 people

It was a horrible crime that shook the whole city. What started out as a fun day turned into bloodshed.

Teenager James Andre Smartt-Ford was gunned down in front of ice skaters on February 3, 2007.

It has been 13 years since the 17-year-old died so brutally at the ice rink in Streatham in south London.

At the time, her mother explained that nothing could ever fix her “broken heart”.

More than 300 people were said to have been on the ice at the time of the attack, and a birthday party was held there.

Witnesses were terrified of even talking about the event after it happened.

Pure panic

Inspector Will Reynolds described the court as an absolute “pandemonium”. The skaters fled the scene hearing gunshots. It is believed that the attackers entered the ice through emergency exits.

“André ran in the middle of the ice and collapsed. There was absolute pandemonium and chaos as people ran under cover,” said Inspector Reynolds.

No one has ever been charged with the murder of James, despite a £ 20,000 reward offered for information about what happened and who killed him.

The whole matter was made worse for James’ family when they were not informed of the investigation into his death.

The ice rink is on a busy main road in Streatham

(Image: Google Maps)

It took place in January 2018, more than a decade after James’ murder. The coroner, Dr. Philip Barlow, and the police apologized to the family in court for the break in communication, which meant that they had no idea that the investigation was continuing.

The case resulted in 18 arrests, but none of them has been charged. This remains unsolved, as the forensic investigators at the time were waiting for technology to develop to find DNA on two cartridges of firearms found at the scene.

Dr. Barlow ruled that it was an illegal murder. He with the result of the post mortem examination said that James died of a single gunshot wound to the heart.

“I have no doubt that André was deliberately shot. I cannot say whether he was the intended victim. At this stage, there is no reasonable probability that criminal proceedings will be instituted in the near future” said Dr. Barlow.

Speaking after the hearing, James’ mother told Standard: “There will never be a resolution until the person who killed André was arrested.

“No matter how many years later, whether someone goes to jail or not, it will never heal that broken heart I have.”

