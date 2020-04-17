The unspeakable truth of 90 Day Fiance’s Mohamed & Danielle

The divorce of Danielle and Mohamed Jbali was completed in 2017 and Mohamed allowed her to stay in the country, per E! New. After living in Miami, Austin and Chicago, he now lives in Indianapolis, according to his Instagram page. He has a dog – an Akita named Bowie – and is a greedy photographer (via Cosmopolitan). He often shares photos of his cooking, travels and life. At one point, he launched a YouTube channel with videos on how to make money and pursue your passion, but hasn’t announced it since 2019.

In December 2019, Mohammed announced his plans to start traveling full-time as a truck driver, per In Touch Weekly. “This guy and I are going to be homeless soon!” he said in a previously deleted post featuring a photo of his dog. “Not that we have no place to stay, but we choose to make big money, so we will give up everything and be on the road driving an 18-wheeler and help America transport food and other important things to stay great.”

Mohammed continued to publish about his life on the street with Bowie, often with inspired subtitles. In a photo of his dog in the truck, he shared his take on COVID-19: “We live in quarantine with or without you Crown!” Commentators thanked Mohammed for continuing to deliver supplies through the crisis.