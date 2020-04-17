The unspeakable truth of Brian Dennehy’s children

Elizabeth Dennehy took to Instagram after the death of Brian Dennehy to honor his life, calling him a “devoted” father and grandfather who was “generous in one mistake.” Elizabeth has also shared some of her dad’s plans and seems to be enjoying a close relationship.

Elizabeth and Brian are likely to be linked to the actress, as she has starred in several television shows, such as Charmed, Masters of Sex and The Mentalist, to report some credits. But many probably recognize her as Shelby’s leader at Stark Trek, a concert she almost rejected. “I was very arrogant … not contemptuous, but I was a classically trained Shakespearean actor,” he told StarTrek.com about the science fiction series. However, Elizabeth realized how many opportunities the show had and was grateful for the experience. “The room was full of a lot of people I recognized, so it was a big vote of confidence to find a job so soon after I got on L.A. It made me feel like, ‘Okay, I belong here,'” he said. Elizabeth also joked that she didn’t like her character’s “tight Spandex jacket.”

Elizabeth is not the only sister to share their work with the world – her sister, Kathleen Denier, runs a blog called This Old Mom, which is dedicated to “older parents of younger children out there.” According to the website on page notes, older parents “sometimes need humor, help and advice”.

