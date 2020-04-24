The unspeakable truth of Michael Bolton

Michael Bolton’s first single from 1991’s Time, Love & Tenderness was Billboard 100 # 4 smash “Love Is a Wonderful Thing”. He also attracted the attention of Ronald and Marvin Isley of the legendary band R&B Isley Brothers, who thought that Bolton had covered the 1966 single “Love Is a Wonderful Thing”. “When I first heard his version of the song on the radio, I was really pleased,” Ronald Isley told Billboard. “Then I went out to get the record and I was looking for my credit. I was upset because he wasn’t there. In 1992, Isleys sued Bolton, co-author Andrew Goldmark, and copyright holder Sony Music Publishing in 1992 for copyright infringement.

In April 1994, a jury ruled against Bolton and his company, stating that his song had forged the Isleys song in five different ways. Based on a formula for determining the song’s success due to the material, the court ordered Bolton, Goldmark and Sony to pay $ 5.2 million to Isley Brothers. At the time, this was the biggest financial crisis ever in a music theft case. Bolton and his gangs appealed and were not settled until 2001 – when the courts upheld the decision. Bolton was on the hook for $ 933,000, Goldmark for $ 221,000 and Sony for $ 4.2 million.