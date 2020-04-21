The unspeakable truth of Scottie Pippen’s wife

Scottie Pippen’s wife apparently backfired on allegations that she was cheating on rapper Future. According to Hollywood Life, Larsa Pippen wrote on Twitter (then deleted): “I got married for 20 years, I did everything for him and my family. People are changing and that’s what really happened. Most people can’t even imagine being in a relationship for a week so I know it’s beyond imagination. Deception was not the problem. “

In 2018, Larsa also faced charges of cheating on social media. “I’m going to take a hit in public by saying I was cheating when you thought I wasn’t,” he said on Instagram (via Hollywood Life). He said he “cried the oceans” over Scotland. “I would do anything for him. Ppl saying I’m a gold digger is crazy, I don’t care about money and I’ve had it all my life. I spent my day, New Year’s Eve, with the Times when I needed him alone. At one point I decided I had to live my truth and here I am. “

Larsa’s “truth” includes spending time with family and making reservations on TV shows. She starred in The Real Housewives of Miami and is now Kim Kardashian’s close confidant at Keeping Up with the Kardashians. While Larsa is known for her relationships with celebrities, she has edited her own loyal following of about 1.9 million people on Instagram, so it’s probably not the last we’ve heard of her as Scottie’s basketball history makes headlines again.