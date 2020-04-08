The unsuspecting Kensington dwelling in which Freddie Mercury lived and died

Kensington and Chelsea is well known for staying a much loved living place for stars. The likes of Sir Richard Branson, Robbie Williams and Elton John are among the stars who have houses in the royal borough.

But a single of the most renowned movie star residences sits on Logan Place, a tranquil household avenue just off Earl’s Court Street in South Kensington. Backyard garden Lodge, surrounded by a towering stone wall, belonged to former Queen entrance man, Freddie Mercury.

The rock’n’roll legend moved into the unsuspecting West London home in 1985 with his then partner Mary Austin even though he was even now accomplishing with the band. If you could see earlier the privateness wall encompassing the property you’d see a massive Edwardian dwelling with a backyard whole of trees.

In his early times at Backyard garden Lodge, the house was the locale for recurrent wild functions and late night recording sessions in the attached recording studio.

In the closing weeks of Freddie’s existence he began to grow ever more frail and put in significantly less time in the public eye. He eventually died in Backyard Lodge on November 24, 1991 thanks to problems with AIDS, leaving the estate to Mary Austin and her sons.

As he was cremated, Freddie Mercury isn’t going to have a community grave web-site. Not prolonged after his passing thus, supporters started flocking to Back garden Lodge to pay their respects. They plastered the surrounding walls with letters, memorabilia and etched their condolences on the inexperienced doorways marked “Studio Gate” and “Backyard Lodge.”

The Freddie Mercury devoted had been shocked to see supporter letters and condolences eliminated from the Garden Lodge wall

Pretty much a few decades given that his passing, Mary Austin and her spouse and children however reside in Garden Lodge, even so the admirer letters that after plastered the home’s partitions have now been removed.

Admirers can even now take a look at the iconic residence, once described as “London’s most significant rock’n’roll shrine” but the tribute wall bordering the £20 million house has been cleaned and replaced with indicators highlighting CCTV cameras stating, “graffiti is a criminal offense”.