The unthinkable truth about Jeff Bezos’ ex-wife MacKenzie Bezos

Long before attending college and marrying a future billionaire, MacKenzie Bezos (née Tuttle) was just a normal kid. “He grew up in San Francisco, a middle-aged child with two siblings” (via Forbes), with a “father who was a financial designer and a mother who stayed home happy to cook meals and decorate the house,” according to Vogue. . The magazine elaborated that Bezos was a bookworm and shy, the kind of girl who would spend hours alone in her bedroom, writing complicated stories. And these complex stories were not small at all. According to the Amazon author’s profile, Bezos “wrote her first book when she was six, a 142-page book called The Book Worm.” Unfortunately, “the only handwritten copy was reduced to a pulp soup” after a flood in her childhood. Bezos edited the incident in an interview with Charlie Rose. “I learned my lesson and I was … very good at supporting my college job and I never lost anything again.”

According to Forbes, Bezos’ parents sent her to the Hotchkiss family school, where she graduated a year earlier. ” He then “studied first in Cambridge, then in Princeton, where he specialized in English.” One of her professors at Princeton University, Jeff Nunokawa, recalls that Bezos “was generally a very relaxed and calm and brilliant presence.” Somehow, an English degree led to a job at a hedge fund, where he would meet the man who would completely change his life.