Back in 2016, Joshua Dial worked as a director at Walmart’s Weapons and Ammunition Department in Oklahoma. There he met Joe Exotic, a frequent customer at the time. “He will come in and buy bullets like every day,” Dial told Netflix docuseries. Journalist Robert Moor, who made a podcast about Joe Exotic before Tiger King made his debut, says Dial first approached Joe because he admired the zoo owner for being the only openly gay man in the area.

When Joe Exotic decided to run for president, he asked Dial to be the director of his campaign. Dial had recently obtained a degree in political science, and the organizer of the campaign was “the job of his dreams.” He accepted the concert, despite his reservations about Joe. “I already knew they were bats from our conversations at Walmart,” he said. Dial began delivering bumper stickers for Joe’s campaign and eventually ran Joe’s next bid for Oklahoma governor in 2017, according to Express.

But one day, sitting at Joe’s zoo office, Dial met the pointless. He was the only witness to the death of Joe’s wife, Travis Maldonado, who was reportedly accidentally shot, as spectators saw in the Tiger King. The traumatic event almost caused Dial to leave the campaign, but he decided to stay because Joe was sad. The call resigned in June 2018 (via Express).