The unthinkable truth of Stasi Karanikolaou

Kylie Jenner’s Instagram followers will recognize the blonde Stassie Karanikolaou from her appearance on her entire page. How could you? They love “twinning” in similar clothes after all. He was even with Bachelorette’s favorite friend, Tyler Cameron, in the fall of 2019. Still, there are still some people who think, “Who is he?” Plus, most people know her as “Stassiebaby” because that’s her Instagram handle. Well, that’s the fact that “Anastasia Karanikolaou” is a tough name to spell and a bite to say.

Like Jenner, Karanikolaou is from Calabasas, California. In an Instagram post in June 2019, Jenner revealed that they have been friends for nine years. Giving Jenner some hope, it should be noted that Karanikolaou was a fan of the TV star before he became friends. They actually met at an advertising event that Jenner hosted at Barnes & Noble. He shared this first photo in an Instagram story in 2019, writing: “It all started when I met this beautiful razor blade in Barnes and the nobles. This was our first picture before we were friends.”

Eventually, they reconnected through mutual friends and became friends themselves. These two are so close that they give more than just accessories. They also have matching tattoos in honor of Jenner Stormi Webster’s daughter, which was confirmed by Allure in May 2018.

Being known as “Kylie’s best friend” is cool and everything, but there’s a lot more to Karanikolaou than that.

Stasi Karanikolaou is a social media person

While some people are wondering who Kylie Jenner’s close friend is, she actually has a very committed audience of her own. Stassie Karanikolaou has 7.5 million followers on Instagram. It also has 499K subscribers on YouTube. This means that she is racking in these check checks, approves curling irons and hosts product gifts in the comments section of her posts. In addition, it has taken advantage of the presence of social media to work with some brands. It has its own collection under the TJ Swim brand. She has modeled the Philipp Plein clothing line.

Karanikolaou is still a member of the “Good Team”, which is the group of models that represent the good American line of Khloe Kardashian. In an interview on the brand’s website, Karanikolaou shared her career ambitions, saying: “In 5 years I would like to see myself more prominent in the world of fashion and beauty. I would love to make many more models and many more. But I would especially like to help change the world we live in. I think we need a serious change for the better and I would love to be part of a revolution that will succeed. “

There are many eyes on the social channels of Karanikolaos and its scope is increasing day by day, which is why these goals seem very feasible.

Stassie Karanikolaou is open to plastic surgery

Stassie Karanikolaou is very open when it comes to improving her appearance. She has a breast augmentation because one breast was an entire cup size larger than the other. The presenter criticized her decision in a 2017 interview with the Harper’s Bazaar, saying in the magazine: “I was very open to sharing – plastic surgery is nothing to be ashamed of.”

Karanikolaou also acknowledged the misconception associated with the procedure, saying: “Many people think that plastic surgery is only for cosmetic reasons, to change something that you are insecure about.” All my comments said “you’re so insecure, if I wasn’t insecure, I wouldn’t show it, I wanted to show people that there’s nothing to be ashamed of – that it’s so common for girls to have this issue and you can do something to fix it. “

In 2018, she was breastfed again by the same doctor, documenting her YouTube experience. Again, Karanikolaou was very honest, telling her subscribers, “I lost a lot of weight, so my tits shrank.” When she changed her mind and decided to go with a smaller implant, she made a video for that experience as well.

While Karanikolaou gained attention because of who she saw with her, she maximizes her exposure by being so open. Her next ones are growing and before you know it, most people will know how to write “Karanikolaou”.