The untold truth of Al Rocker’s daughter, Courtney

Before Father’s Day in 2019, today’s star Al Roker revealed his true feelings for each of his children in an interview with NBC News’ Know Your Value. Faced first with Courtney’s case (pictured above), she admitted that she was following in the footsteps of her own drummer. “Courtney wasn’t your typical kid, because she didn’t follow the traditional high school course for four years, then college for four years, and then she got a job,” he said. “It was a bit of a fight for her.”

Roker explained that in her second year of college, Courtney came to her parents and said she did not believe higher education was aligned with her course. What he really wanted to do was attend cooking school, a long-term passion. “Courtney has always loved cooking,” Roker recalls. “I really enjoyed the food presentation. I remember when he was 6 or 7 years old, he would go out and pick flowers to decorate the plate.”

This unexpected course led to a great awareness of Roker – it is important to listen and trust your children. “Today she is a successful Google chef who runs one of the city’s restaurants and also runs her own catering company,” the proud dad said on the website. “I learned from her that you have to listen to your child. You know them, but they know themselves better and you have to trust them.”

Congratulations on achieving your dream, Courtney!