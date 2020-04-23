As part of CNN’s “The Face That Changed My Life,” Chris Cuomo revealed that while the parents of his two daughters, Bella and Carolina, can be a joy and a job, his son Mario posed the biggest challenge. Chris acknowledged that “the dynamics of creating a man” may be the hardest thing he has ever done. While Chris claims that their frequent reactions were funny, he also found these cases disappointing, as their relationship was completely different from that of his father, the eponymous Mario.

“My son helped me change the way he made me who I am now in this chair as well as every formative experience in my life,” Chris said. “I’m not ashamed to say that my relationship with my son was not the way I wanted it to be – I didn’t do the best for him, he didn’t do the best he could be.”

Chris Matilda Cuomo’s mother, however, helped the CNN host understand that boys need affection like girls – boys need to know that you care too. “He said, ‘Mario will be your best teacher.’ Listen to him and let him show you how to be, ”he recalls. “So I stopped insisting and started listening. Of course, I realized that my son was saying the same things in our own way.”

Mario certainly has all the love and support he will need to overcome this disease.