The untold truth of Courtney Stodden

Courtney Stodden was trying to start a music career long before Doug Hutchison entered her life. In fact, he told HuffPost in 2013, “When I was about 12, I started writing my own material, making music videos at home to hit YouTube.” Her first video, “Don’t Put It on Me, Girl,” hit the heels of her controversial wedding in 2011. Pop / EDM artist Stodden is clearly influenced by musicians such as Lady Gaga. However, he also told HuffPost, “I’m a different race. Decisive, artistic, provocative and very nervous. You’re ready to give the world something unique and legendary. You know you’re doing something right when people either love you or hate you.”

Her songs range from frankly not bad, like the 2013 “Reality” to the utterly bad, like the 2016 Christmas single, “Mistletoe Bikini.” In recent years, Stodden has clearly started listening to Lana Del Rey and has adopted a new face, “Ember”, which is reflected in music such as the “release” of 2018. For better or worse, he wants to be considered a serious artist. To put it bluntly: The “Wine Glass” of 2017, which Stodden described to us as “a work of passion” and “an emotional journey”. Maybe the best way to hear it is with your eyes closed? Her top appearances may distract her from her music, but on their own, it can be a different experience. (And no, we can’t believe we wrote that.)