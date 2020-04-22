The untold truth of Tamra Judge’s eldest daughter

Tamra Judge’s issues with Sidney Barney’s daughter are due to the controversial divorce of Tamra from Simon Barney. In 2014, Radar Online released court documents submitted by Simon. He claimed that Tamra was a “neglected” mother. In those documents, he also revealed that Sidney had moved out of Tama’s home. In 2017, Sidney echoed her father’s feelings in a public post on Facebook.

Every E! News, Sydney claimed, “The reason I left my mother’s house was that she was negligent (leaving us home without food or just ignoring us completely), she constantly put herself first and the biggest reason was that she was mentally and She was emotionally abused. She was not a mother to me. ” Tamra denied the allegations, saying: “I will NEVER abuse her, hurt her or neglect her in any way.”

Sidney also shared the reasons why she didn’t live with Tama, which included “talking to me on the show / press / social media, doing annoying things on the show, lying to me and putting herself first.” . He described Tamra as “the real alienator parent” and accused her of “constantly” talking Simon’s rubbish. When it came down to it, Tamra and Sidney seemed to have a significant fundamental difference. Tamra flourished as a public figure, while Sidney preferred her private life. Ironically, Sydney has exploded its mother on social media several times.