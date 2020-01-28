The ups and downs of the 2020 Grammy Awards

Lizzo performs on stage at the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at the STAPLES Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles. Photo: Kevin Winter (Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

A tragic veil was cast on the 62nd annual Grammy Awards on Sunday evening as news fell earlier in the day of Kobe Bryant’s untimely death. The fact that the awards took place at the Staples Center, the arena that Kobe has lived in for most of his 20-year career with the Los Angeles Lakers, has only added to the sad nature of the debates Sunday.

As Laker fans gathered outside the arena to mourn their fallen icon, the celebrities inside the Staples Center remembered the legend of Laker in great and subtle ways.

Lizzo opened the show by dedicating his performance to Kobe. “Tonight is for Kobe,” she said before embarking on a passionate rendition of “Cause I Love You”, with an orchestra to support her. The song crescendo in a brief dance interlude with four plus size ballerinas in bright tutus before embarking on a high energy performance of “Truth Hurts”. At one point, a flute came down from the sky and Lizzo gave what I believe to be the first flute solo at the Grammys, which begins Black History Month early.

After Lizzo’s performance, host Alicia Keys went on stage to talk about the loss of Kobe Bryant and its effects on everyone.

“Earlier in the day, Los Angeles, America and the world lost a hero. And we literally stand here heartbroken in the house that Kobe Bryant built, “she told the audience.

“Right now, Kobe and his daughter Gianna and all those who have been tragically lost today are in our minds, they are in our hearts, they are in our prayers, they are in this building, and I would like to ask everyone the world to take a moment and keep them in you, keep them in you and share our strength and support with their families, ”she continued.

“We wanted to do something that could describe a little bit what we’re all feeling right now,” she said.

Boyz II Men then joined Keys on stage to sing an a capella version of “It’s so hard to say goodbye” as the camera moved to show that Kobe’s retired jersey was lit up.

In terms of awards, the ingenious pop star Billie Eilish won the award for best new artist, album of the year, record of the year and song of the year, becoming the first woman to win the top four awards. The Grammys continued its tradition of relegating black artists to genre category victories while Lizzo – who was the most nominated artist on the night with eight, including the four main categories swept by Eilish – won three statues for the best solo pop performance (“Truth Hurts”), Best traditional R&B performance (“Jerome”) and Best Contemporary Urban Album (“Cuz I Love You (Deluxe)). ”Lil Nas X, who had six nominations, won awards for the best music video and the best performance duo / group for his viral hit“ Old Town Road ”.

During her acceptance speech for best solo pop performance, Lizzo delivered an emotional speech alluding to some of the problems she has faced with her time in the spotlight and how these problems no longer feel so large. She advocated for unity and the artists using their work to elevate people.

The creator Tyler won the award for best rap album and had one of the most endearing moments when he brought his mother on stage, who was naturally emotional. Tyler was courteous on television, thanking his mother, managers and friend Jasper before being struck by the release music while thanking Pharrell Williams. But behind the scenes, he made a point of calling the Grammys for the way he categorizes black artists.

“I’m half and a half there,” Tyler told reporters behind the scenes. “On the one hand, I’m very grateful that what I do can be recognized in a world like this, but it also fears that every time we – and I mean guys who look like me – do everything that is like, they always put it in a rap or urban category. I don’t like the word “urban”; it’s a politically correct way to use the word N for me. So when I hear that I’m just like that, why can’t we just be in pop? “

Here are some of the other highlights of the evening:

Tributes to the Prince and Nipsey Hussle

Four years after his death, the Grammy Awards presented a tribute to the Prince with performances by Usher, FKA Twigs and Sheila E. Why now? Apparently, the tribute was to promote an upcoming special CBS tribute to air later this year. I don’t even know how it makes sense, but there we are. The tribute went well with Usher performing a melody from “Little Red Corvette”, “When Doves Cry” and “Kiss”. FKA Twigs danced during “When Doves Cry”, but did not sing. I don’t know why but something was not clicking here. It was not bad at all, but it was nothing remarkable.

After the performance, FKA Twigs solved the problem. “Of course, I wanted to sing at the Grammys,” she wrote in a tweet. “I was not asked this question this time but I hope for the future. Nevertheless, what an honor. Congratulations to all the winners x.”

Later that evening, Ava DuVernay presented the tribute to Nipsey Hussle, who, like Kobe, was an icon of L.A. Meek Mill opened the tribute with “Letter to Nipsey” with Roddy Ricch performing the hook. This transition to John Legend and DJ Khaled performing their song “Higher”, which was one of the last songs completed by Nipsey (He would win a Grammy for best rap / song performance. Nipsey also won for rap performance with “Racks in the Middle “with Roddy Ricch). They had a full gospel choir on stage and Kirk Franklin went out and really took it all to church. The performance ended with photos of Nipsey and Kobe displayed. It was a beautiful and necessary celebration of life.

Worthy performances

Lil Nas X continued to ride the horse that brought him with an “Old Town Road” performance. The initial setup had Lil Nas X relax in a bedroom with a Kobe shirt on a chair and the Chowder cartoon playing in the background. As the scene turned, Lil Nas walked through the doors to find BTS, Diplo, Mason Ramsey and Billy Ray Cyrus, all of whom performed their respective remixes. In doing so, BTS would become the first Korean performers ever at the Grammys. The performance would transform into Lil Nas X interpreting “Rodeo” while the legend of rap Nas went out on stage to spit bars while Lil Nas X played the trumpet dressed in a long black leather coat like a Neo cowboy . It was, in a word, good.

When Tyler, the Creator went on stage, he came out dressed as his character of Igor and sang the hook of “EARFQUAKE” with Charlie Wilson and Boyz II Men of the Gap Band around a barrel of fire. I respect the light flex. The song then joined Tyler performing “New Magic Wand” with a scene resembling a minimalist neighborhood, which would eventually catch fire. Tyler struck among the flames before falling into a pothole. Personally, I found it the most enjoyable performance of the night and a welcome burst of energy.

Gary Clark Jr. performed fiercely on his song, “This Land,” accompanied by The Roots. They performed in front of a backdrop that looked like a plantation house, and the words to the song enthusiastically condemned the history of racism in this country. Gary Clark Jr. can play the guitar as if no one was doing it. It’s no surprise that he won the awards for the best contemporary blues album, the best rock performance and the best rock song.

First Lady Michelle Obama Wins Grammy

As usual, the Grammys presented most of its 84 awards during a pre-broadcast program. Forever first lady Michelle Obama won the Best Spoken Word Album award for the audiobook version of her best-selling book, Becoming. Beyoncé’s Netflix documentary Homecoming won the award for best musical film. Dave Chappelle won the award for best comedy album for Sticks & Stones. And reggae artist Koffee made history by becoming the first and youngest woman (aged 19) to win the award for best reggae album for Rapture.

