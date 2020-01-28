The US airlines offer to change China flights free of charge for another month as corona virus spreads

US airlines give their customers more time to change their flights to China without incurring fees as the deadly corona virus spreads and the US authorities increase travel precautions for the country.

American Airlines and Delta Air Lines will waive the exchange fee extension until the end of February. Previously, they had issued an exemption by the end of January.

This means that passengers who fly with an airline to Beijing or Shanghai – the two cities served by every company in mainland China – can switch to another flight without a fee.

United Airlines has extended the exchange fees for flights to Beijing, Shanghai or Chengdu until the end of February. Last week, exemptions were offered until February 7th.

United will offer refunds to passengers traveling to Wuhan if they have purchased their ticket by January 21st and are expected to travel there by March 29th.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention raised their travel arrangements for China to the highest levels on Monday. This means that travelers are asked to avoid “unnecessary trips” to the country. Previously, only Hubei Province, in which Wuhan is located, carried such a warning.

The corona virus has spread more widely. According to the country’s health authorities, more than 100 people have been killed and more than 4,500 cases have been confirmed in mainland China. Dozens of others are infected worldwide, including at least five cases in the United States.

The CDC has announced that it is now monitoring symptoms of the virus in passengers arriving at 20 US airports.

The agency has also announced that it will better investigate Wuhan passengers at five airports: New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport, San Francisco International Airport, Los Angeles International Airport, Chicago O’Hare International Airport, and Hartsfield -Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

A health official told the CDC on Monday that the agency had previously examined around 2,400 people.

,