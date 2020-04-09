“The US and Bernie Agree” have been eliminated in trade

President Trump said he hopes Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) supporters will support him in the 2020 presidential election against suspected Democratic candidate Joe Biden because they both agree that U.S. trade policy must put American workers before corporate interests.

During a news conference Wednesday, Trump welcomed Sanders supporters for his re-election campaign after the self-described democratic socialist suspended his campaign, leaving Biden the presumptive Democratic candidate for President.

Trump said he has long held the same trade positions as Sanders, in opposition to the American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) and his accession to China from the World Trade Organization (WTO). ) – Policies that have cost the U.S. 5 million manufacturing jobs. Trump said:

I expect a lot of people from Bernie Sanders, as they did last time. We have a tremendous percentage of people from Bernie and I think they were mostly voted because of the trade, because Bernie and I agree in the trade. We agree that virtually every country that the United States is negotiating with has been bootstrapped. The difference is that I have done a lot of things and I do more about it.

The people of Bernie Sanders are a big believer in what I say about trade, and I made a lot of them in the last election, and that surprised a lot of people, but I wasn’t surprised. They are great people. They are great people.

While Trump has made a new trade agreement with Canada and Mexico to replace the FTA, Biden has a long history of supporting NAFTA, free trade with China, and the trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP).

Despite China’s control over almost all drugs imported into the US, Biden has repeatedly stated that the communist country is not a threat to Americans.

As Vice President, Biden led the campaign on behalf of the Obama administration to approve TPP, which would have made it easier for multinational companies to do offshore American jobs by forcing the working class and the American half to compete. against the Vietnam workforce. Workers in Vietnam earn up to 60 cents an hour sometimes.

The Biden TPP would have allowed TPP corporations to bid for US federal contracts, a provision that would have used American taxpayers’ money to pay firms abroad to create jobs in other countries.

Likewise, according to Breitbart News, in November 1993, Biden stated that the NAFTA would increase the employment and output of American workers employed at the Chrysler’s Newark, Delaware, plant in Mexico.

Years later, in 2007, American workers at the Newark Chrysler plant were fired when the plant closed. At its height, about 5,700 American workers worked there. When the plant closed, between 700 and 1,100 Americans lost their jobs.

John Binder is a Breitbart News reporter. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.