WASHINGTON – The U.S. Senate Intelligence Committee agrees with the findings of Russian intelligence agencies seeking to boost today — President Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign, according to a bipartisan report declared and released today Tuesday.

The report found that the Central Intelligence Agency, the National Security Agency and the Federal Bureau of Investigation had coherent and harmonious grounds to conclude that Russian President Vladimir Putin aimed at overthrowing Trump’s 2016 rival, Democrat Hillary Clinton.

Trump, who has consistently focused on suggestions that foreign interference contributed to his resounding victory in 2016, sought to discredit intelligence agencies’ findings as political work in a “deep state.” Russia has denied that it is behind any efforts to interfere in US elections.

The Senate report – the fourth of the five chapters now released – found that the CIA and FBI were highly confident in their findings that Russia was trying to bolster Trump’s opportunities, while the NSA was steadfast only confidence at that point.

It said that interviews with officials who drafted and prepared the community intelligence analysis “have affirmed that analysts are not in political pressure to reach specific conclusions.”

The report comes as Trump seeks re-election, anticipating a match-up in November where he is likely to face Democratic former Vice President Joe Biden.

The Intelligence Community Assessment Committee report, was completely redone, with sources familiar with the document being said because it was broad based on documentation and testimony that remained highly classified.

“One of the ICA’s most important conclusions is that the aggression of Russia’s aggression should be considered ‘the new normal,'” said committee chairman, Republican Senator Richard Burr.

The committee is still working on a final chapter summarizing its investigation. Congressional sources said that unlike the first four chapters, which present conclusions agreed by the majority of the Republican committee and the Democratic minority, the fifth chapter will present at least some differences, partisan to the extent of Russia’s disruption that influenced the outcome of the 2016 US presidential election. (Reporting by Mark Hosenball; Editing by Scott Malone, Dan Grebler and Tom Brown)