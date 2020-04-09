The US Chamber of Commerce supports the main rival of the AOC

The US Chamber of Commerce is reportedly returning a main rival, Alexandria Occasio-Cortez.

Michelle Caruso-Cobra will support the former CNBC anchor in a preemptive strike against New York’s first-year congressional representative, according to reports Wednesday.

The US Chamber of Commerce usually supports Republican candidates who agree to trade. With more than 3 million businesses represented, it is one of the world’s largest trade organizations, advocating pro-trade policies such as tax settlement, legal reform and trade promotion.

According to reports, Ms. Caruso-Cabrera’s campaign has raised $ 1 million due to the challenge against the leading member of the “team”. The campaign is expected to report $ 800,000 in cash plus the cost of the first quarter when it officially submits financial disclosure documents to the Federal Election Commission on April 15.

A spokeswoman for the Caruso-Cabrera campaign told The Independent that strong support was “not surprising”.

“Bronx and Queens now need jobs. Michel Caruso-Cabrera supports job creation while the AOC’s anti-employment rival pulls out of Amazon and leaves more than 25,000 well-paid jobs with benefits.”

“It’s no surprise that organizations that want to work for the Bronx and Queens support Michelle.”

While the campaign did not endorse the campaign, sources said the room provided funding for Ms. Caruso-Cobra and mobilized the Queens local business community to attend on June 23.

Michelle is one of the most eligible candidates we have met with this cycle. His communication skills in the field of job and growth create a clear contradiction with AOC. “We’re going to use our national network to get his funding to win this race,” said Scott Reid, a senior political strategist at the US Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday.

Ms. Occasio Cortez is well aware of the “prioritization” tactic used to replace candidates in secure seats before the general election. The process led him to Congress after defeating the current president, Joe Crowley, with only 15,897 votes cast at the beginning of 2018.

