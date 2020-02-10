The US Department of Justice accuses 4 Chinese soldiers of raping Equifax

WASHINGTON – Four members of the Chinese military have been charged with breaking into the networks of the Equifax credit bureau and stealing personal information from tens of millions of Americans, a Justice Minister said Monday, accusing Beijing of one of the biggest hacks in history.

The 2017 breach affected approximately 145 million people, with hackers successfully stealing names, social security numbers and other personal information stored in the company’s databases.

The four members of the People’s Liberation Army, a branch of the Chinese military, are also accused of stealing the company’s trade secrets, law enforcement officials said.

The case comes as the Trump administration has warned of what it sees as China’s growing political and economic influence and Beijing’s efforts to collect data on the Americans and steal scientific research and l ‘innovation.

“It was a deliberate and widespread intrusion into the private information of the American people,” said Attorney General William Barr in a statement.

“Today we hold PLA hackers accountable for their crimes, and remind the Chinese government that we have the ability to remove the cloak of internet anonymity and find the hackers the nation is deploying repeatedly against us, “he added.

The case is one of many that the Department of Justice has brought against members of the PLA over the years. The Obama administration accused in 2014 five Chinese military pirates of having entered the networks of large American companies to siphon trade secrets.

The criminal charges were laid in the Atlanta federal court, where the company is based.

The indictment, which details pirates’ efforts to cover up their tracks, includes charges of conspiracy to commit computer fraud, conspiracy to commit economic espionage and conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

