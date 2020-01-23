The US Department of Transportation limits the type of pet that can be a service animal

The days when passengers carried rabbits, turtles and birds on planes as emotional support animals could be over.

The United States Department of Transportation announced on Wednesday its intention to tighten service animal rules, the biggest change being that only dogs can qualify.

Airlines claim that the number of service animals has increased dramatically in recent years and have lobbied to tighten the rules. They also imposed their own restrictions in response to passengers who show up at the airport with pigs, pheasants, turkeys, snakes, and other unusual pets.

“This is a wonderful step in the right direction for people like me who depend on and depend on legitimate service animals who do something to alleviate our disability,” said Albert Rizzi, founder of My Blind Spot. , who advocates accessibility for people. of different capacity levels.

The American airline group welcomed the stricter rules. Industry officials believe that hundreds of thousands of passengers cheat the system each year claiming that they need their pet for emotional support. These people avoid airline pet fees, which are usually over $ 100 each way.

“Airlines want all passengers and crew to have a safe and comfortable flight experience, and we are confident that the proposed rule will go a long way to ensuring a safer and healthier experience for everyone,” said Nicholas Calio, president of Airlines for America.

The flight attendants had also pushed to control support animals and were happy with the changes proposed on Wednesday.

“The days of Noah’s Ark in the air are coming to an end,” said Sara Nelson, president of the Association of Flight Attendants. The union leader said that untrained pets injured some of its members.

Groups of veterans have sided with the airlines, claiming that a boom in untrained dogs and other animals is threatening their ability to fly with well-trained service dogs. Last year, more than 80 veterans and disability groups approved the ban on untrained emotional support animals in airline cabins.

“It’s just interesting how people want to have the benefits of having a disability without actually losing the use of their limbs or their senses to be able to take their pet with them,” said Rizzi.

Southwest Airlines manages more than 190,000 emotional support animals per year. American Airlines transported 155,790 emotional support animals in 2017, up 48% from 2016, while the number of registered pets fell 17%. United Airlines transported 76,000 comfort animals in 2017.

Ministry officials said in a briefing with journalists that they were proposing changes to ensure flight safety. They also said that some passengers had abused the current rules.

The public will have 60 days to comment on the proposed changes, and they may take effect at any time thereafter.

The Department of Transport offers a narrow definition of a service animal – it would be a dog that is trained to help a person with a physical or other disability. Currently, passengers are allowed to bring many other animals if they have a note from a health care professional that they need the animal for emotional support.

A dog trained to assist a passenger with psychiatric needs would continue to qualify as a service animal.

The proposal would ban airlines from banning certain specific types of dog breeds – Delta Air Lines prohibits pit bulls, for example – but airline workers could refuse to board any animal they consider a threat to other people.

The president of the Humane Society of the United States said that the airlines had “slandered” the dogs by banning them. Kitty Block said the transport department’s rule against race-specific bans “sends a clear message to airlines that their discriminatory practices are not only bad, but also against the law”.

The new rules would also prevent the current practice of many airlines from requiring pet owners to complete documents 48 hours in advance. A department official said the practice can harm people with disabilities by preventing them from bringing their service dogs on last-minute trips. But airlines could still require forms attesting to the good behavior and health of an animal, which could present challenges if the form had to be completed by a specific institution, said Rizzi.

The proposal also states that people with service animals must register earlier than the general public, and would end the rarely seen use of miniature horses as service animals, although an official with the Ministry of Transports has indicated that the agency is ready to reconsider this provision.

Airlines may require that service animals be kept on a leash or under a harness and that they fit in space for their driver’s feet. They could limit passengers to two service animals each, although it is not clear how often this occurs under current rules.

AP writer Cathy Bussewitz contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2020 by the Associated Press. All rights reserved.

.