The US does not need more foreign work with record employment

Mr Tom Cotton (R-AR), according to the United States, does not need any foreign imported labor for companies during the record unemployment situation as a result of the Chinese coronavirus crisis.

This week, Homeland Security (DHS) officials announced that they were halting a plan to bring in 35,000 additional H-2B foreign visitor workers “under current economic circumstances”, in which about 10 million north Americans have filed jobless claims amid the Chinese Coronavirus Crisis.

Cotton praised the decision after warning DHS acting secretary Chad Wolf against the increase in the number of H-2B foreign-entry workers admitted to the U.S. in January. In a statement, Cotton said that the U.S. should focus on the millions of unemployed Americans, instead of importing additional foreign workers to deliver them to the business lobby:

With a record number of Americans applying for unemployment, our goal should be to return Americans to work, and not incorporate foreign labor. The Department of Homeland Security should continue with the additional H-2B visas until we know that Americans have the work they need.

Fox News’s Laura Ingraham has called on the President Trump administration to implement an immigration moratorium that would slow the annual entry of 1.2 million legal immigrants into the United States. The moratorium would keep working and middle-class Americans from having to compete against cheaper foreign workers. during record unemployment.

Mexico’s immigration moratorium is very popular with American adults. The latest Harvard / Harris poll shows that about 83 percent of Americans support the detention of all immigration from Mexico, including 73 percent of Democrats, 84 percent of voters and 93 percent of Americans. Republicans.

While unemployment is expected to continue to rise, the State Department is moving forward with its plan to quickly track foreign visitor workers H-2A and H-2B to take on agricultural and non-agricultural work. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo issued the note last month, allowing visa holder waivers to bring foreign workers to the U.S. faster.

As federal data show, American farmers do not rely entirely on foreign workers on H-2A visits to take up agricultural work. H-2A foreign visitor workers make up only 10 percent of the U.S. agricultural labor force. Last year, American farmers hired approximately 250,000 foreign workers for H-2A visits.

John Binder is a Breitbart News reporter. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.