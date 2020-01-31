The US does not recommend a trip to China during the outbreak

The United States advised against all trips to China, as the number of cases of a worrying new virus increased more than tenfold within a week, including the highest number of fatalities within 24 hours.

The virus infected nearly 10,000 people worldwide in just two months, an annoying sign of its spread that prompted the World Health Organization to declare the outbreak a global emergency.

The State Department’s highest warning level, Level 4, “No Travel,” prompted Americans in China to consider departing by commercial means.

Two quarantine workers check the identity cards of tourists from Wuhan flying home from a chartered plane from Bangkok, Thailand, at the airport in Wuhan, central China’s Hubei province. (EPA)

“Travelers should be prepared for travel restrictions to come into force with little or no advance notice,” the report said.

Hours later, Delta Air Lines and American Airlines announced that they will stop all flights between the United States and China and join several international airlines that have canceled their flights to China as the virus outbreak continues to spread.

American said it would stop flights from Friday through March 27. Delta plans to wait until February 6 to suspend operations in China so travelers in China can leave the country. Delta said it will discontinue flights by April 30.

United Airlines, the only other US airline with direct flights to China, has announced it will cut air traffic to China, but it will not stop. All three US airlines reported a sharp drop in bookings to China.

China had 9,692 confirmed cases on Friday morning, with 213 deaths, including 43 new deaths.

The vast majority of cases affected Hubei Province and its provincial capital, Wuhan, where the first diseases were found in December. No deaths have been reported outside of China.

The National Health Commission reported that 171 cases were “cured and discharged from the hospital”.

The WHO said that most people who had the disease had milder cases, although 20 percent had severe symptoms.

Symptoms of the new coronavirus include fever and cough, as well as shortness of breath and pneumonia in severe cases.

China organized special flights to help Wuhan residents return home from a vacation abroad.

Some who were waiting for a flight from Bangkok said they wanted to return to take care of their loved ones.

China’s foreign ministry released few details, but said that people from Hubei, and particularly Wuhan, would be sent back as soon as possible given the “practical difficulties” they encountered.

Infected people do not show symptoms immediately and may be able to pass the virus on before they appear sick.

A medical worker in a hazardous material suit uses a thermal scanner to check the temperature of the Chinese passenger who has just arrived from Beijing at Yaroslavsky station in Moscow. (AP)

Since China informed the WHO of the new virus at the end of December, at least 20 countries have reported cases. Scientists are racing to understand how exactly the virus spreads and how serious it is.

Experts say there are significant signs that the virus is spreading among people in China, and the WHO stated in its urgency statement that in some cases, abroad, it was also a human-to-human transmission.

It defines an international emergency as an “exceptional event” that poses a risk to other countries and requires a coordinated international response.