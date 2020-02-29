the-us-ferrera-to-depart-‘superstore’

LOS ANGELES — “Superstore” is shedding its supervisor — star The us Ferrera states she’s departing the NBC sitcom soon after its present period.

Ferrera performs the supervisor of a major box keep in the exhibit, which has previously been renewed for a sixth season. The actress also serves as an govt producer on the sequence and has directed several episodes.

“The very last 5 years on ‘Superstore’ have been some of the most fulfilling, enriching and fulfilling yrs of my career,” Ferrera stated in a statement Friday.

The actress grew to become the to start with Latina actress to get the prime comedy actress Emmy Award for her the title position in the collection “Ugly Betty” in 2007.

She declared on New Year’s Eve that she is expecting her second kid.

“As I start off the future chapter for my loved ones and profession, I want only the very best, and substantially ongoing accomplishment, to my beloved ‘Superstore’ family members,” Ferrera claimed in her statement.

The season 5 finale will air ta seven p.m. on April 18.