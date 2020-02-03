The US flight rules for China visits will pose new challenges for the airline world

A woman wears a mask in Chinatown after the outbreak of the novel corona virus on January 30, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. – Reuters pic

WASHINGTON, October 11 / PRNewswire / – The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) issued regulations yesterday to introduce new restrictions for Americans who recently visited China to address the corona virus threat.

Airline officials said yesterday that the new rules would mean that they now have to ask all U.S. passengers whether they have visited mainland China. Airlines are expected to check travelers’ passports. You are warned that passengers may have to arrive earlier on flights to the United States.

American Airlines Inc said yesterday that US passengers are encouraged to “arrive at the airport three hours earlier, as we believe this additional check will extend the normal check-in process.”

The United States announced on Friday that flights departing after 5:00 p.m. EST yesterday will prevent almost all foreign visitors who have been in China in the past two weeks.

The Trump administration is restricting flights from China and for Americans who have visited China in the past 14 days to eight major U.S. airports to improve control: JFK in New York, O’Hare in Chicago, San Francisco, Seattle -Tacoma, Honolulu, Los Angeles, Atlanta and Dulles in Washington, DC.

Three more airports – Newark, Dallas / Fort Worth and Detroit – would be added today, the DHS said yesterday.

The new rules do not affect pure cargo flights, according to the DHS.

American Airlines temporarily stopped all flights to mainland China on Friday, while Delta Air Lines said yesterday that its last flight had left China before it was scheduled to resume in May. United Airlines is expected to continue flights to China until Wednesday before the flights will be discontinued by March 27.

Many other nations impose similar restrictions.

Airlines must ensure that foreign visitors arriving in the United States have not visited China in the past two weeks and Americans who have traveled to China within the past 14 days are flying to one of the seven designated airports.

The airlines said they are working to reduce the burden on the gate agents by including questions about traveling to China online and at check-in lobbies, and adding new signs.

A spokeswoman for a group representing US airlines said yesterday, “Airlines will continue to comply with all state rules and regulations.”

The DHS warned that “travelers without a connection to China” may also be routed through one of the screening airports if it is found during the flight that someone else has been on their flight to China in the past 14 days.

Americans who have been in Hubei, China’s province within 14 days of their return must be quarantined for up to 14 days. US citizens who have been in other areas of mainland China in the past 14 days “are subjected to proactive health screening and self-quarantine of up to 14 days,” said the DHS.

For Americans who recently traveled to China – but outside of Hubei – if they show no symptoms after screening: “They are booked back to their destination and asked to quarantine in their homes.”

DHS said yesterday that none of the restrictions affect flights or visitors from Hong Kong or Macau. – Reuters

