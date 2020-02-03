The US flight rules for visits to China pose new challenges for the airline

WASHINGTON – The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) issued regulations on Sunday to introduce new restrictions for Americans who have recently visited China to address the corona virus threat.

Official airlines said on Sunday that the new rules would mean that they now have to ask all US passengers whether they have visited mainland China. Airlines are expected to check travelers’ passports. You are warned that passengers may have to arrive earlier on flights to the United States.

American Airlines Inc. said on Sunday that it encourages US passengers to “arrive at the airport three hours earlier, as we believe this additional screening will extend the normal check-in process.”

The United States said Friday that flights departing after 5:00 p.m. Almost all foreign visitors who have been to China in the past two weeks will be denied entry on EST Sunday.

The Trump administration has restricted flights from China and for Americans who have visited China in the past 14 days to seven major U.S. airports for better control: JFK in New York, O’Hare in Chicago, San Francisco, Seattle-Tacoma, Honolulu, Los Angeles and Atlanta.

The new rules do not affect pure cargo flights, according to the DHS.

American Airlines temporarily stopped all flights to mainland China on Friday, while Delta Air Lines said the last flight left China on Sunday before it was scheduled to resume flights in May. United Airlines is expected to continue flights to China until Wednesday before the flights will be discontinued by March 27.

Many other nations impose similar restrictions.

Airlines must ensure that foreign visitors arriving in the United States have not visited China in the past two weeks and Americans who have traveled to China within the past 14 days are flying to one of the seven designated airports.

The airlines said they are working to reduce the burden on the gate agents by including questions about traveling to China online and at check-in lobbies, and adding new signs.

A spokeswoman for a group representing US airlines said on Sunday, “Airlines will continue to comply with all state rules and regulations.”

DHS warned that “travelers without a connection to China may also be routed through one of these seven airports if it is determined during the flight that someone else has been on their flight to China in the past 14 days.”

Americans who have been in Hubei, China within 14 days of their return must be quarantined for up to 14 days. U.S. citizens who have been in other areas of mainland China in the past 14 days are subjected to proactive health screening and self-quarantine of up to 14 days, according to the DHS.

For Americans who recently traveled to China – but outside of Hubei – if they do not show any symptoms after screening: “They will be booked back to their destination and asked to quarantine at their home.”

The DHS announced on Sunday that there are no restrictions on flights or visitors from Hong Kong or Macau.