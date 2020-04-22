The US governors, citing the inaction of the White House, turn to China, South Korea to test the supplies

A chorus of governors from both parties rejected hard after US President Donald Trump accused the Democrats of playing “a very dangerous political game” by insisting that tests for coronavirus are lacking. Governors have retorted that the White House must do more to help states take the necessary tests before they can facilitate residence orders.

Public health experts say the United States must dramatically increase its test infrastructure if it intends to restore restrictions and reopen businesses safely without risking a major spike in infections.

Nearly 805,000 Americans have COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new coronavirus, and over 43,000 have died, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore starting at 3:00 pm. ET Tuesday.

Supply shortages have hindered US testing for weeks. The needs range from basic supplies such as swabs and protective devices to highly specialized laboratory chemicals needed to analyze patient results. Hospitals, laboratories and state health departments report that they have scoured the world to secure orders, competing against each other and with their colleagues abroad.

Coordinators’ request to strengthen coordination came on Monday when the Trump administration again delivered discordant messages: Trump detonated state leaders on Twitter for being too dependent on the federal government and later said that some governors did not understand what they had , while Vice President Mike Pence assured governors that the federal government was working 24/7 to help them speed up the tests.

Pence has tried to soften the administration’s message amid the growing clamor of both sides for a national testing strategy to help ensure test swabs, chemical reagents and other crucial supplies.

“When it comes to testing, we’re here to help,” Pence told governors during a video conference from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) headquarters. The Associated Press got the call audio.

Pence said the administration sent each state a detailed list of test capacity on Monday. But Maryland Republican Governor Larry Hogan said most of the unused laboratory machines listed for his state were in federal labs that the state has no access to. Pence said the administration has agreed to open federal laboratories to help states.

Hogan announced on Monday that the state had received 500,000 tests from South Korea – a “revolutionary” deal negotiated by his wife, Yumi Hogan, who grew up outside of Seoul.

“They want states to take the lead, and we have to go out and do it alone, so that’s exactly what we’ve done,” said Hogan.

Trump didn’t take him down. In his daily briefing, he said that some governors have “more capacity than they understand”.

“The governor of Maryland could have called Mike Pence, he could have saved a lot of money,” said Trump. “I don’t think he needed to go to South Korea. He needed some knowledge.”

Hogan thanked Trump in a subsequent tweet, although some observers found some shade while explicitly mentioning the Korean purchase:

I am grateful to President Trump for sending us a list of federal labs and for generously offering their use in Maryland #COVID-19 test. Access to these federal laboratories will be critical to the use of the 500,000 tests we have acquired from South Korea.

– @ GovLarryHogan

“General cry” for reagents, swabs

In Ohio, Republican governor Mike DeWine said his state is working with another federal agency, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), to find a source of reagent, the chemical used to analyze test results. “A lot of good things are going on, but we haven’t arrived yet,” said DeWine.

Montana Gov Democrat Steve Bullock said his state received 5,000 nasal swabs Monday from FEMA – evidence that the federal government is listening to. But he added: “It doesn’t take us far enough.”

In New York, Democratic Governor Andrew Cuomo said states should take the lead in testing, but it is up to the federal government to help solve the supply chain problems facing test manufacturers.

“What the states will come across is when you talk to those labs … they buy machines and equipment from domestic manufacturers,” said Cuomo, who is expected to meet Trump in the White House on Tuesday. “And those labs can only run as many tests as the domestic manufacturers supply them with chemicals, reagents and lab kits.”

Pennsylvania Democratic Governor Tom Wolf said, “We need the reagents, we need the test kits, and I think it’s the kind of general cry of other states.”

The White House has stated that the Pentagon is concluding negotiations with a Maine medical company to speed up the production of nasal swabs under the Defense Production Act. An Ohio cotton swab manufacturer has also agreed to convert its facilities to allow 10 million test swabs per month.

The lack of IPR is also still a problem

Although test materials are paramount, states are often still struggling with poor personal protective equipment.

The Illinois Government J.B. Pritzker organized a large IPR shipment from China last week.

“If it seems unusual to you that in the midst of a national emergency, a state is directly transporting emergency response materials from another country, well, you would be right,” said Pritzker on Sunday. “But this is the landscape in which we operate, competing with other states, other countries and even our federal government for supplies.”

Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker found himself on the receiving end of the smears from President Donald Trump for criticizing what he characterized as a lack of federal coordination. (Tyler LaRiviere / Chicago Sun-Times / The Associated Press)

As the pandemic spread, Pritzker along with Cuomo was one of Trump’s most frequent targets for criticism among U.S. governors.

Meanwhile, Congress reached an interim agreement Tuesday on a US $ 500 billion coronavirus rescue law that would fill a small business rescue program, provide hospitals with an additional US $ 75 billion and implement a national testing program. on viruses to facilitate the reopening of the economy.

Democratic Senate leader Chuck Schumer announced the deal Tuesday morning and Trump tweeted his support hours later, saying he will sign the bill if he passes both chambers.

Republican Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell has not yet publicly commented on the emerging deal, keeping his advice until the Senate opens.

Most of the funding, over $ 300 billion, would go towards incentivizing a small business payroll loan program that ran out of money last week. Another $ 75 billion would go to hospitals and $ 25 billion would be spent on increasing tests for the virus, a key step in building the confidence needed to reopen state economies.