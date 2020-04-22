The US Has One of the Lowest Coronavirus Death Rates Worldwide but the Highest Number of Deaths

Although the US has one of the lowest coronavirus mortality rates in the world – that is, the lowest number of infected people who die – this country also has the highest number of deaths due to corona virus worldwide.

Dr. Deborah Birx, a member of President Donald Trump’s coronavirus task force, mentioned the low death rate in the country during his comments in the White House coronavirus briefing on Tuesday.

To contextualize statistics, the US has experienced 823,081 confirmed corona virus cases and 45,065 deaths nationwide on April 21, creating a national mortality rate of around 5.5 percent. Relatively, Spain’s death rate is around 10.4 percent and Italy’s around 13.2 percent.

“Our death rate is roughly half (from other countries),” Trump added during the briefing. However, his added comment that the figure is “one of the lowest in other countries in the world” is inaccurate because many small countries in the world have a mortality rate of 2 percent or lower.

For example, U.S. numbers more than double the mortality rate of Japan and South Korea of ​​2.2 percent and Singapore’s mortality rate of 0.1 percent.

Even though the U.S. death rate which is low, the US also has the highest number of deaths, almost 20,000 more than Italy which is in second place with 24,268 deaths. Spain came in third at 21,282 and France fourth at 20,796.

Coronavirus crisis volunteer Rhiannon Navin welcomed local residents who arrived at the food distribution center at the WestCop community center on March 18, 2020 in New Rochelle, New York.

John Moore / Getty

However, ongoing epidemics can result in new outbreaks that radically change the death rates of individual countries. In addition, the virus is just beginning to work in South American countries and barely touches on African countries – both continents have the potential to face a large infection rate in the coming months.

The presidents of Mexico and Brazil both said they believed the threat of the corona virus was “hysteria” and had encouraged citizens to continue to socialize and work as usual. In Africa, coronavirus cases can surge from thousands to 10 million in three to six months, according to a regional World Health Organization official who spoke with Al Jazeera News.

The most telling statistic is probably the per capita mortality rate of each country because it provides a way to compare the impact of the epidemic on the overall population of each country.

The current per capita mortality rate of the United States is 128.52 deaths per million people, placing it at the highest position in the entire world. However, some countries fared worse: San Marino was the mortality rate per capita was 1,149.15 deaths per million people, Spain 445.99 and France 310.46.

Comparatively, Australia and New Zealand both experience 2.7 deaths per million people and, as such, are at the lowest end of the per capita mortality rate.

Newsweek has contacted the White House for additional comments. The White House has not responded at the time of publication.

Corrections (4/21/2020, 8:50 a.m.): The title has been updated to reflect the data more accurately.