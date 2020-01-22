The US-Iran crisis and Tokyo’s response

SAPPORO – General Qassem Soleimani, commander of the Quds Force of the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), was killed in Iraq on January 3. The event raised concerns that military tensions could get out of control.

This crisis is best seen as an escalation that has occurred due to a series of misjudgments by both Iran and the United States. Iran acted in accordance with its belief that US President Donald Trump was “a president who would not pull the trigger”.

Iranian Soleimani was encouraged to take advantage of the growing anti-American sentiment in Iraq, where he had strong influence, by attacking the U.S. forces stationed there. This attack took place in December and claimed the life of an American military entrepreneur. The United States tried to respond appropriately by bombing a Shia militia base.

However, the attack on a base in Iraq increased the anti-American sentiment among Iraqis, who subsequently stormed the US embassy in Baghdad, and changed the calculation significantly. In response, Trump made the decision to murder Soleimani.

This decision was also wrongly calculated. Trump had believed that the murder of “the evil” Soleimani would be welcomed by Iranian dissidents, although he actually had the potential to plunge the two nations into conflict. Millions of Iranians publicly mourned Soleimani. It was a serious misconception for Trump before the US presidential election.

After this mutual misjudgment, the situation escalated. Trump tweeted that if Iran retaliated, he would attack 52 locations in Iran, including cultural monuments.

This tweet contained several messages. First, by pointing to a serious attack on Iran, the message was conveyed that any retaliation attack by Iran could trigger a large-scale war. The goal was probably deterrence.

Second, the number 52 is cited without recognizing the damage that Americans would suffer from retaliation. Reminiscent of the 1979 hostage crisis in Iran, the embassy could not see that the Americans would be harmed in any way, even if they did not die.

Third, the hostage crisis in Iran has helped US President Jimmy Carter lose the 1980 presidential election against Republican candidate Ronald Reagan. Trump was undoubtedly aware of the need to avoid the same mistake ahead of the 2020 elections. Hence his overreaction to the attack on the US embassy in Baghdad.

Iran understood all of this well, but was unable to respond to the murder of Soleimani, a popular national figure, and could do nothing about it. The launch of rockets from within has shown people that the state is ready to avenge the murder of Soleimani. However, Tehran announced its intention to attack within six hours to the Iraqi government.

Iran also claimed that 80 US soldiers were killed while the attack was carried out so that no death occurred. Trump did not retaliate, which Iran interpreted as the United States having laid down its arms and the danger of war had subsided.

The immediate crisis may be over, but US-Iran relations and the situation in the Middle East are far from stable. Nevertheless, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe continued his visit to Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Oman on January 12. In view of the growing tensions after the assassination of Soleimani, Japan had considered canceling the visits. However, there was a strong demand to use Japan as a mediator in the area of ​​tension.

Abe’s visit to the Middle East had two purposes: to send self-defense forces to Saudi Arabia and the UAE, which are hostile to Iran; and to create the conditions for Abe to facilitate a peace dialogue between Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Iran by engaging in the Hormuz Peace Campaign (HOPE) that Iran proposed at the end of last year.

Improving relations between Iran, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, and stabilizing the Persian Gulf and Strait of Hormuz to ensure safe navigation are critical to Japan’s energy security.

If Japan’s Abe visit to the Middle East can build on the momentum that the waning US-Iran conflict has created to improve relations by promoting economic reform between Iran, which promotes HOPE, and Saudi Arabia advances, mediates It would be an unprecedented feat in Japan’s Middle Eastern diplomacy. The world should hope that the attempt is successful.

Kazuto Suzuki is a professor of international politics at the Public Policy School at Hokkaido University. © 2020, The Diplomat; distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC

LATEST COMMENTS

Time for Japan to take on a new role

The year 2020 started off rocky. The increasing global tensions in 2019 have subsided, and by the beginning of this year we are already in a …