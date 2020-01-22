The US military claimed “success” in hacking the Islamic state’s online propaganda efforts: documents

WASHINGTON – The US military claims to have “successfully” disrupted the Islamic State’s online propaganda efforts in a hacking operation that dates back to at least 2016, according to released national security documents released on Tuesday.

The heavily edited, previously top-secret documents state that the US cyber command “successfully fought ISIS in the information field” and limited its online efforts to radicalize and recruit “to the Jihadi group” by imposing time and resource costs ,

The documents released by the George Washington University National Security Archive provide the most detailed insight into Operation Glowing Symphony, the Pentagon’s first offensive hacking operation.

The assessment resulted in a “significant reduction” in ISIS’s online campaign, but added that Cyber ​​Command’s efforts were slowed down by a “lengthy and difficult” process to approve its operations.

Given the expectation of “more frequent and extensive cyber operations”, better procedures should be put in place to “speed up the application and approval process”.

Officials have previously recognized the use of offensive cyber weapons as part of the U.S. arsenal, but the newly released documents offer the most detailed assessment of the ISIS move by a joint task force that President Barack Obama launched in 2016.

According to a statement from the University Archives, “Glowing Symphony” was initially approved for a 30-day window in late 2016, but an administrative message from July 2017 extended the operation and it was unclear whether it would continue.

The documents published as part of a Freedom of Information Act clarify “the unprecedented complexity of the process, the resulting challenges in coordination and conflicts, and the assessment of effectiveness,” according to the GWU archive.

The hacking operation is the United States’ response to concerns about how extremist groups have used social media and online services to promote their cause and have often wanted to spread propaganda for recruitment and radicalization.

According to the University Archives, the latest documents and public comments from Cyber ​​Command chief General Paul Nakasone provide clues as to how the joint task force works and what it could do in response to efforts to suspend the US election campaign.

In an interview in 2019, Nakasone said that another task force called “Russia Small Group” had been set up to “quickly counter a threat.”