The US military is seeking additional funding for the Pacific region following a coronavirus pandemic

WASHINGTON >> U.S. military officials have outlined a demand for spending to boost deterrence against China following the coronavirus pandemic, a sign that national security leaders have already been studying how to build up the country in the Asia-Pacific region since the outbreak.

A report from the US Indo-Pacific order, delivered in Congress last week, calls for $ 20.1 billion in additional spending between 2021 and 2026. Money should be spent on new radar and cruise missile warning systems, and would also pay for more exercises and. allies, deployment of additional forces and new intelligence sharing centers. These efforts would help enhance the U.S. military’s ability to deter the People’s Liberation Army.

The request, first reported by Defense News, shows that many of the military believes tensions between the US and China are likely to grow amid the pandemic. President Donald Trump and President Xi Jinping of China cut off an uneasy peace at the end of March, each promising to call back allegations of who was at fault for the spread of the virus, believed to have come out late last year in a market in Wuhan, China. But US officials have said they hope to quit smoking again, and China to resume its efforts to shed the blame for the virus and spread disinformation about the United States’ origin.

While Congress commissioned reports from the Indo-Pacific Command prior to the Kavavaviruses plunging the global economy into chaos and heightened tensions between the United States and China, current and former national security officials said the demand for spending was more important now .

China is sure to use the aftermath of the virus to try to strengthen its hold over the Pacific region, according to lawmakers. But the United States will also have an opportunity to ally its traditional allies.

The pandemic is threatening to reverse such situations around the world, particularly in Asia, where infections have begun, said Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., Who has been advocating for increased military funding for the Pacific region.

“China understands that the global pandemic is an inflationary point,” Hawley said. “They are trying to turn this to their advantage. Make no mistake, they are still pursuing their global strategic ambitions. Our need for laser focus on China’s economic and military ambitions will be most urgent once we overcome this pandemic, no less. “

Some members of Congress and military strategists have long argued that the Pentagon needs to fund a deterrence initiative in Asia, akin to measures in Europe after Russia annexed Crimea in 2014 and began its war with Ukraine. European funding pays for new military exercises, deployment of forces in the Baltic States and Poland, and upgrades to logistics facilities, such as ports.

Among the projects proposed in the report are a series of new intelligence-sharing centers. While the US has close intelligence ties with New Zealand and Australia, its partnerships with allies in Southeast Asia are more anemic. The new money would create a counterterrorism center, an Oceania fusion center and other intelligence facilities.

The spending plan also calls for the United States to build its missile defense in Guam and other parts of the second island chain, which is farther east than the first island chain. It would fund radar facilities in Hawaii, Palau and elsewhere to better track hypersonic missile threats.

The proposal would fund more offensive weapons such as Tomahawk marine missiles. Land-based missile intermediates were once banned by international treaties, but the Trump administration pulled back last year from the Intermediate Range Nuclear Forces Treaty, in part to counter a growing threat from China. The move allowed the United States to defend Taiwan and other parts of the island’s first chain.

The report says that “To change our opponent’s calculations, we must refrain from controlling air and sea capabilities around the island’s first chain.” “U.S. forces must be able to fight in highly contested environments against advanced technology opponents.”

Strategic and military congressional members argued that missile threats from China showed that the United States needed to better disperse its forces in Asia, which are largely concentrated in South Korea and Japan.

Rep. Mike Gallagher, R-Wis., Said in an interview that Iran’s missile strikes on U.S.-based troops in Iraq show potential vulnerabilities to fixed forces in one place.

The U.S. needed to better defend its outposts in the Pacific, including Guam, with new radar and other military equipment, he said.

“This should provide a wake-up call for all Americans to increase defense investment in the Indo-Pacific,” Gallagher said. “The slogan that the Indo-Pacific is the highest priority of the Pentagon will remain just that – the slogan – until the Pentagon places resources behind the order.”

Economic destruction resulting from the coronavirus pandemic is likely to put pressure on the defense budget. This will create a new pool of funding to build American presence in Asia more urgently, said Eric Sayers, a former congressional staff and senior adviser to the Indo-Pacific Command.

Sayers, who is currently a vice president of Beacon Global Strategy, a Washington-based consultancy, writes about the need for increased long-term military spending in the Pacific to provide Chinese expansion and military activity in the region.

“For all the changes we should expect in a post-COVID world, the military balance shift in Asia and the concern it has created for America’s allies will endure,” Sayers said. “This Congressional funding plan represents a road map for what the nation needs to do to address these operating deficits in the Pacific.”