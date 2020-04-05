The US Navy defends the captain’s ship

With the army down in response to the coronavirus, the British Ambassador Mark Esper defended the interdiction of an air force officer seeking help for the passengers during a flight stand to protect “responsible” leaders. He said there was this case.

In two interviews, Mr. Esper made Navy Secretary Thomas Modly’s “strong decision” on Monday to overthrow Capt Brett Crozier in command of the USS Theodore Roosevelt, a Guam detachment, and supported the decision. .

Mr Esper said Navy Secretary Thomas Modly made a “very strong decision” on Monday releasing Capt Brett Crozier at the command of the USS Theodore Roosevelt. (AP) US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper avoids the firing of an air force officer who sought help for passengers during a scandal that was a precautionary measure. (AP)

“It is because of his experience that he has lost his trust and confidence in the captain, depending on his actions. Supported by the Navy leadership,” Mr. Esper.

However, the Pentagon head declined to comment directly with Mr Modly’s evaluation, noting that it was “a trial court”.

“This may come to my desk,” he said.

“I think Captain Modly handled the situation very well.

“I think, when all that information comes up, we’ll have a look at why Secretary Modly did what he did.”

Passengers aboard the USS Theodore Roosevelt aboard Captain Brett Crozier during a final search of the ship, expressing support for their retired leader Issued his order after filing a medical warning about coronavirus infection. (CNN)

Capt. Crozier fired a message to Navy leaders last week that news media reported that he was urgently moving the ship to about 5,000 sailors when it began coronavirus is on the rise.

Mr Modly said Capt Crozier had reported “bad faith” in the midst of an emergency, as Navy officials predicted that they would be releasing 2700 passengers in the coming days.

His throat is hidden among the army as it seeks to escalate its response to the coronavirus death, sending two Navy convicts to New York and Los Angeles. .

The decision came just days after Capt. Crozier wrote a memo directing the Navy’s leadership that the decision was needed to save the lives of naval vessels. (CNN)

On Sunday (community time), Mr Esper told the Pentagon that he would send over 1100 new doctors, nurses and other staff members to New York as part of a COVID-19 operation found in the army in charge of “the largest hospital in the United States”, with 2500 beds in the Java Javits conference center