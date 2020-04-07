The US Secretary of the Navy resigns amid controversies over the coronavirus

U.S. Secretary of Defense Mark Esper says he has accepted the resignation of US Navy secretary Thomas Modly, who arrived a few hours after Modly publicly apologized for a cursed reprimand of the officer he fired as captain of a naval vessel affected by coronavirus.

“I accepted Secretary Modly’s resignation this morning. He resigned alone, placing the navy and sailors above him, so that the USS Theodore Roosevelt and the navy, as an institution, can move forward,” he said. Esper in a statement Tuesday.

With the approval of President Donald Trump, Esper said that under-secretary of the army Jim McPherson will take over the post of secretary of the navy.

Modly had sparked controversy by shooting Roosevelt’s skipper, Captain Brett E. Crozier, last week, saying that Crozier had shown “an extremely poor judgment” in spreading a letter via email asking for urgent help with a COVID outbreak. -19 aboard his ship.

Shortly thereafter he flew the ship to the port of Guam, and gave a speech to the crew on Sunday when he waved Crozier, saying he was “too naive or too stupid” to be responsible for an aircraft carrier.

Captain Brett Crozier was fired after sending an email asking for help during a COVID-19 outbreak aboard his ship. (Reuters)

On Monday evening, at Esper’s insistence, Modly made a public apology. But at that point, requests from Democrats to Congress for his resignation were on the rise.

On Tuesday morning, US House of Representatives spokeswoman Nancy Pelosi said that Modly must go.

“Unfortunately, the actions and words of the interim secretary Modly demonstrate his failure to prioritize protecting the strength of our troops,” said Pelosi in a written statement. “He showed a severe lack of judgment and strong leadership needed during this period. Interim secretary Modly must be removed from his position or resign.”

At least 173 sailors on board the ship had tested positive for coronavirus as of Monday. About 2,000 of the 4,865 crew members had been removed from the ship for testing.

The episode, which began when Roosevelt reported his first COVID-19 case among the crew on March 22, two weeks after visiting the port in Vietnam, is one of the most extraordinary dramas in recent U.S. military history. In addition to the health threat posed by the crew of over 4,800 sailors, the epidemic put the warship aside indefinitely and created conflict at the highest levels of the Pentagon.

In this U.S. Navy photo, Modly observes the patient transfer process on the USNS Mercy hospital ship on March 31. (First-class Petty Officer David Mora / United States Navy via The Associated Press)

Esper had publicly expressed his support for Modly’s decision to fire Crozier, but after Modly’s speech on the ship, he became unstable. A few hours after Modly made a statement Monday in defense of his words, Esper forced Modly to turn around and present a public apology.

“I want to apologize for the confusion this choice of words may have caused,” he wrote, referring to his speech aboard the Roosevelt. “I also want to apologize directly to Captain Crozier, his family and the whole crew of Theodore Roosevelt for the pain my comments may have caused.”

Esper’s staff had told Modly that he had to apologize, according to a person who was familiar with the matter that he spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss a private conversation.

“Sailors must not die”

Trump told reporters in the White House on Monday that he could be involved, agreeing that Modly’s criticism of Crozier was “a rough statement.” He said Crozier made a mistake when he sent a reminder to several people exposing his concerns about the crew and the virus. In the memo, which leaked to the media, Crozier said: “We are not at war. Sailors don’t need to die.”

Trump said Crozier had a good career before this incident, adding: “I don’t want to destroy someone for having had a bad day.”

Modically, in his apologies, he reformulated his previous observations that Crozier was “too naive or too stupid” to command. Instead, he said he believes Crozier is “intelligent and passionate”.

“I believe, precisely because it is not naive and stupid, that he sent his alarming email with the intention of making it public knowledge in an attempt to draw public attention to the situation of his ship,” wrote Modly.

Echoing Trump

On board the ship, Modly had invited the crew to stop complaining.

“It’s the ship’s mission that matters,” he said. “You all know this, but I think your captain has lost sight of this and intentionally compromised critical information about your status to draw more attention to your situation.”

Modly, who graduated from the Naval Academy in 1983, became acting secretary to the Navy last November after Richard Spencer was expelled from the position. Trump last month appointed retired admiral Kenneth Braithwaite, the current ambassador to Norway, as the next secretary of the navy.

In his remarks aboard the Roosevelt, Modly raised issues that Trump might like. He accused the media, for example, of having manipulated a political agenda to divide the country and embarrass the navy. He said China “is not forthcoming” on the coronavirus when it started to spread there months ago, echoing Trump’s often repeated statement that China could have done more to prevent a pandemic.

And Modly invoked the name of Trump’s main Democratic challenger, Joe Biden, noting that the former U.S. vice president had stated that Modly’s decision to fire Crozier was almost criminal. “I assure you it wasn’t,” said Modly.

Modly said Crozier should have known that his letter expressed urgent concerns about the virus on board his ship that was to be leaked to the media. He said that if Crozier didn’t think this would be the result, he was “too naive or too stupid to be a commanding officer of a ship like this.”

He also accused Crozier of having betrayed his duty as an officer. “And I can tell you one more thing because it did that put it on the public forum and it has now become a big controversy in Washington DC and across the country,” said Modly.

After an unofficial transcript of Modly’s remarks and an audio recording widely broadcast on the Internet on Monday, Representative Elaine Luria, a Virginia Democrat and Navy veteran, asked for Modly to be fired.

Luria said Modly’s comments show that “she is in no way suitable” to lead the navy. The district of Luria includes the Norfolk Naval Station, the largest naval base in the world.