The US Space Force has unveiled its supply uniform, and the internet has a lot to say about it

The new US Space Force has proven its service uniform and will certainly look familiar.

Technically speaking, the nation’s freshest military branch unveiled its new name tapes attached to the uniform. “US. Space Force” can be read in blue embroidery, a Twitter entry that was published on Friday shows this.

The bigger point is that the name tapes wear the same type of camouflage uniforms that are already used by the Army and the Air Force.

“The USSF uses current army / air force uniforms, saving costs on developing / manufacturing new uniforms,” ​​the branch wrote in a follow-up tweet.

Many Twitter users answered – or had questions – about wisecracks about a space-related service using camouflage.

“Camo in space?” Asked one. “More wasted tax money. Well done!”

Others thought that more creativity or inspiration was needed, perhaps something inspired by Starfleet.

The Space Force Twitter manager noticed this and pointed out that not only is the branch trying to be cost-effective, but the members are not yet exactly in space.

“The members look like their common colleagues, with whom they will work on site,” the branch tweeted.

President Donald Trump founded the newest military department on December 20.

Some active airmen who are currently deployed in the existing Air Force Space Command will be assigned to the new division, but will remain in the Air Force for the time being, officials said.

About 5,000 to 6,000 of the current 16,000 employees will eventually be transferred to the Space Force, a senior US Air Force official told CNN last year.

The branch didn’t say a word about a uniform on Friday.