WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump unveiled the US Space Force logo on Friday, which attracted critics who said America’s youngest military branch had bravely gone where Star Trek had gone.

With a central symbol resembling an arrowhead surrounded by an encircling object and placed on a starry backdrop, many people argued that the design was stolen from the famous science fiction franchise.

But an industry spokesman struck back, arguing that the Delta emblem had been used by U.S. Air Force organizations as early as 1961 before the first Star Trek show aired. The emblem also closely resembles the “Widget” logo introduced by Delta Air Lines in 1959.

“After consulting with our great military leaders, designers and others, I’m happy to be able to present the new logo for the United States Space Force, the sixth branch of our great military!” Trump wrote about the branch he campaigned for and that was created in December 2019.

It immediately drew mockery among social media users.

“Should have consulted with Gene Roddenberry’s lawyers,” said the popular Pourmecoffee report, referring to the late screenwriter and producer of Star Trek’s original series and its first spin-off, “The Next Generation.”

The logo bears an uncanny resemblance to the insignia of Starfleet – the peacekeeping and exploration force of the United Federation of Planets, which is headquartered on Earth and opposed to the Klingons and Romulans.

It has appeared since the debut of the original series in 1966 as a pin for the uniforms of the Star Trek crews and the legendary characters Captain Kirk and Spock and continues to appear in the franchise’s current shows and films.

Indeed, Star Trek has a long tradition of influencing real-world innovations, from tablet computers to needle-free injectors for drugs and real-time translators.

However, a spokesman for the US Space Force said the critics are highly illogical.

“The Delta symbol, the central design element of the seal, was first used by the US Air Force in 1942. and was used in early Air Force Space Organization emblems from 1961, ”said the spokesman.

Nevertheless, some old Starfleet rabbits also had to make an effort, including Japanese-American actor George Takei, who played Hikaru Sulu in films and television series.

“There is nothing sacred anymore,” Takei tweeted.