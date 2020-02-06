The US vows to increase pressure on Maduro when Guaido visits the White House

February 5 (UPI) – The United States plans to further intensify its campaign for maximum pressure on the contested Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, a senior government official said when President Donald Trump invited opposition leader Juan Guaido to a state visit.

“You will see some effective measures over the next 30 days that will be very important and further crippling for the regime,” the senior official said in a phone call to reporters on Wednesday.

The United States has used a maximum pressure policy to escalate sanctions and political pressure on Maduro after his reelection was found illegal in late 2018. In early 2019, Guaido appointed interim president as chairman of the National Assembly.

Since then, nearly 60 mostly western countries, led by the United States, have supported the Guaido presidency. Despite increasing pressure, Maduro has managed to stay in power with the support of Russia and Cuba. However, the United States plans to continue criticizing Maduro to force him to resign, the senior official said.

“We are probably halfway to what the maximum pressure might look like,” said the official. “We have a variety of instruments and goals, and we plan to use as many as possible to achieve our goal of ending this dictatorship and bringing about a democratic transition in Venezuela.”

The comments came when US President Donald Trump welcomed Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido to a state visit to the White House on Wednesday.

The White House said in a statement that the two men had “a historical discussion” about how to bring about a democratic transition in Venezuela.

“President Trump underlined the United States’ commitment to end Nicolas Maduro’s corrupt and violent dictatorship,” the White House said in the statement.

The Oval Office Meeting and South Lawn’s greeting came a day after Guaido attended Trump’s speech on the 3rd state of the Union as his special guest.

During his speech, Trump introduced Guaido and said the United States is assisting the Venezuelan people in their search for freedom. He also condemned the “brutality” of Maduro.

“Maduro is an illegitimate ruler, a bully who brutalizes his people,” said Trump on Tuesday evening. “But Maduro’s grip on tyranny is shattered and broken.”

Senator Rick Scott, R-Fla., Applauded Trump for Guaido’s invitation to the White House and encouraged him earlier in the week to organize the meeting.

“I am glad that President Trump is taking this historic step today,” Scott said in a statement. “This meeting not only has President Guaido as his guest in the State of the Union last night, but also sends a clear message to Maduro that his time is up. We will never stop for the liberation of Maduro’s brutal regime and people Fighting the United States Staes will always stand with those who fight for freedom, democracy and human rights. “

Senator Mark Rubio, R-Fla., Who met Guaido along with other Senators and Vice President Mike Pence on Wednesday, also said the Trump administration “deserves recognition” for supporting the Venezuelan opposition leader.

“While we continue to support Venezuela’s path to democratic order, we must prioritize efforts that will help the nation’s prosperity in a Venezuela that is freed from the evils of Maduro’s Narko dictatorship,” he said in a statement.

Venezuela rejected Trump’s statement on the state of the Union as “delirious and arrogant” on Wednesday.

Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza said in a statement that the country denounced Trump’s “rude interference in its internal affairs.”

“He seemed to revive the already outdated fate, reaffirmed his disregard for peace, international law, life and, in particular, the sovereignty of Venezuela and counted on the shameful complicity of those who want to betray the homeland in exchange for the humiliating crumbs that he is upon them throws, depending on the mood of his boss, Mr. Trump, “he said.