The USA sends some Saudi military students home after the gunfire

Loading...

WASHINGTON (AP) – The United States is preparing to remove more than a dozen Saudi military students from a training program and return to their home country after a fatal gunfire by a Saudi aviation student was investigated at a Florida naval base last month. a U.S. official said The Associated Press.

The 21-year-old Saudi Air Force officer, 2nd Lt. Mohammed Alshamrani, opened fire at the base in Pensacola, killing three US sailors and injuring eight others. The Department of Justice has investigated the incident as a terrorist act.

Officials said Alshamrani had held a party prior to filming, where he and others watched videos of mass shootings. The gunman had apparently gone to Twitter before the gunfire to criticize US support for Israel and accuse America of being anti-Muslim, another AP AP official said last month.

Alshamrani, who was killed by a sheriff’s representative in a classroom during the rampage, underwent flight training in Pensacola, where members of the foreign armed forces were regularly taught.

It was not immediately clear why the students were removed from the program, although the official said they were not suspected of having played any role in the attack. The exact number of students to be removed was also not clear. The officials who discussed the case discussed the details of an ongoing investigation on condition of anonymity.

The FBI declined to comment on Sunday. The Department of Justice announced that Attorney General William Barr and FBI Deputy Director David Bowdich would inform the investigation at a press conference on Monday afternoon.

The plan to remove the students was first reported by CNN.

The December shootout raised questions about how well international military students are screened before training at American bases. Some lawmakers, including a high-ranking Republican ally of President Donald Trump, have called for Saudi Arabia to be excluded from an American military training program.

Trump asked for a review of the program. But Senator Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., Said the program would need to be re-evaluated after the attack.

A Saudi commander had ordered all students from the country to stay in one place after the attack.

National security advisor Robert O’Brien said in an interview on Fox News that the shootout “showed that there were mistakes in the way we checked the students.” The Justice and Defense Department’s efforts to remove Saudi students are aimed at “protecting our servants,” he said.

Federal officials are still investigating the shots and examining evidence. Earlier this week, the FBI asked Apple to help extract data from two iPhones owned by the shooter.

Investigators attempted to access the two devices – an iPhone 7 and an iPhone 5 – but were unable to access them because the phones are locked and encrypted. This emerges from a letter from the FBI’s Advocate General, Dana Boente. The FBI has received judicial authorization to search the phones and the devices have been sent to the laboratory of the Quantico, Virginia office.

The investigation is considered a “high priority national security issue,” Boente said in the letter.

FBI officials have asked for help from other federal agencies and other experts, and investigators have tried to guess the passwords, but the effort has been unsuccessful, the letter said.

Apple said in a statement that it has already provided investigators with all relevant company information and will continue to assist the investigators.

At least one of the phones was shot by a chief of police during the attack, but investigators believe that they may still be able to extract data from the device, a person familiar with the matter. The person spoke about an ongoing investigation on condition of anonymity.

LAST STORIES: