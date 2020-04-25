The USDA allowed poultry plants to put workers close together even if they became ill with the coronavirus. – News – The Palm Beach Post

As cases of coronavirus entered the meat packing plant this month, the federal government granted 15 poultry breeders a waiver from cutting chickens faster, usually by displacing more workers on their production lines.

Overall, poultry plants with such a waiver are at least 10 times more likely than the entire meat packaging industry to have cases of coronavirus among workers, the US TODAY and the Midwest Center for Investigative Reporting.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture granted more waivers in April in one week than in any previous month during the last eight years of the program’s existence. But a representative of the agency does not explain why in an email answering questions from the US TODAY.

Three of the 15 poultry farms that were granted new exemptions in April have reported COVID-19 outbreaks, the media found. Three other plants that had already been abandoned have also reported cases of the disease. About 53 poultry plants have exemptions nationwide.

Since Friday morning, 66 coronavir outbreaks affecting more than 3,700 workers have been documented in more than 6,400 meat packing plants across the country, according to U.S. TODAY and Midwest Center surveillance. About 400 plants are large in size.

According to a 2016 GAO report, allowing facilities to operate at higher speeds will generally lead to more employees on the line. The United Food and Commercial Workers Union says such exclusion could increase the risk of a coronavirus and opposes abandonment.

“I am convinced that the USDA could probably just take them there, because they think we are all concerned about the COVID to and we do not pay attention to what they’re ‘union food processing, meat packing and manufacturing leader Mark Lauritsen. , said Thursday.

Tony Corbo, a spokesman for the governments of Food and Water Watch, a non-profit non-profit company that seeks responsibility for large food processing companies, agreed.

The Trump administration “gave the industry a promise to deregulate and allow them to increase their line speeds. I think this is a good time,” he said. “Because everyone’s attention is focused on the important topic of the day, they’re deregulating.”

Calling such criticism conspiracy theories, a spokesman for the USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service, which grants exemptions, said there is no evidence that waivers would increase the risk of a coronavirus.

The USDA is granting exemptions to companies that use the new inspection system and provide better access to plant data on salmonella contamination. According to officials, higher speeds will provide an incentive for facility owners to adopt the system and share information that will lead to improved food safety.

But Corbo said he has requested information that the USDA has collected, and he is always told that it is property.

“What the USDA is doing with the data is still a mystery,” he said.

In 2017, the National Chicken Council asked the USDA to waive breeding speed restrictions on all of its members ’poultry lines. Trade unions and plant protection activists opposed it. Instead, in 2018, the agency developed new guidelines for individual plants as applications for these exemptions, according to the federal registry. Later, it began adopting new exemptions, including 32 in 2019 and one this year before April.

Then this month it suddenly accepted waivers. A spokesman for the USDA Food Safety Service did not answer recurring questions this week as to why this happened.

Tyson Foods has 13 poultry plants that are giving up speed, including its operations in Robards, Kentucky, where at least 62 workers have been infected, according to WFPL Kentucky Public Radio. A spokesman for the company did not say whether the production speed at that plant had increased, but said Tyson speeded up some lines and slowed down others “on a case-by-case basis.”

“At this point, we’ve made a few small increases in special cases,” Tyson spokesman Morgan Watchous said in an email. “As we adapt to the situation we all now face, we will slow down our line speeds in several of our facilities to enable social distance and safety for our group members.”

Of the six waivers that Tyson granted in April, the company asked for three in February and three in 2019, Watchous said.

According to federal data, the USDA granted the Foster Farms poultry facility in Kelso, Washington, in March. The company confirmed its first of its five cases in mid-April, according to the company’s statement.

“Foster Farms will continue to monitor employee health due to the increasing prevalence of COVID-19 in the area,” it said in a statement.

Three of the six COVID-infected plants in which one worker died from a coronavirus is owned by Wayne Farms in Alabama. Wayne Farms did not respond to requests for comments.

JBS owns a sixth poultry factory in Guntersville, Alabama. Anita McBurnett, director of the Marshall County Emergency Management Agency, confirmed that there were cases of coronavirus at the plant, but she wasn’t sure how many.

A JBS spokesman said there has been a divestment of the plant for more than 20 years. The department has not made any recent changes to the line speed, he said.

In a conversation with reporters on a hotline in a meat-packing factory on Thursday, employees of meat-packing professionals said companies took steps to protect safety, such as taking their temperatures, setting barriers and allowing the number of people in the cafe to be reduced at once.

However, workers belonging to the United Food and Commercial Workers Union were also said to have some stumbling blocks.

Rhonda Trevino, who works at Cargill, Texas, said the company originally supplied thermometers that didn’t work.

Margarita Heredia, an employee at IBS’s JBS plant in Marshalltown, said workers who had been exposed to positive tests were not quarantined.

“We go to work with fear,” he said.

And the employees stayed close to each other, they said. Heredia said it will take companies years to adapt their factories to the six-foot distance that social distance requires.

“I don’t think it’s possible,” he said.