the-used-terminate-slam-dunk-pageant-look-and-tour-dates

The Utilised have cancelled their 2020 British isles and European tour dates, which includes their appearances at the Slam Dunk pageant.

The band explained in a statement: “An option has arisen for The Applied that we certainly couldn’t turn down. (Major news update to be discovered ASAP!). We apologize to all our fans who presently designed options to see us and we promise to make it up to you really quite before long.”

As properly as the Slam Dunk festival, The Used ended up because of to engage in exhibits of their possess in London and Brighton, as nicely as numerous European dates.

Slam Dunk organisers have still to announce a replacement.

The British isles celebration will just take position in Leeds on Might 23 and in Hatfield the following working day, with Sum 41 beforehand verified as co-headliners together with Don Broco, when Code Orange, When She Sleeps. Billy Expertise, Bury Tomorrow, Comeback Kid, Refused, Dance Gavin Dance and more will also play.