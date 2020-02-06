The USF softball season 2020 begins against Illinois State

TAMPA, Florida (WFLA) – The USF softball team kicks off the 2020 season against Illinois State at home on Thursday afternoon.

The game, which was originally scheduled for 6:30 p.m., begins at 3:30 p.m. because of the risk of storms.

The two teams met in February of last year and the bulls were able to win

the game with a score of 2-1. USF has won against Illinois in the last six games

Georgina Corrick, a junior pitcher for the bulls, said she was concerned

encounter unknown thugs on the plate.

“The tension increases in training because you can only drill so often,” said Corrick. “We fight against each other. I’m really tired of throwing myself at the same 15 girls. ”

The team has to do without their head coach Ken Eriksen because he is on vacation to coach the US softball women’s national team. Jess Moore, who has been the Bulls’ assistant coach for the past four seasons, will be the interim head coach.

Despite this change, Corrick said she believes her team is ready for the season.

“I think everyone wants to go out on the field and give themselves the chance to show what we have,” she said. “We worked for four, five or six months each to perfect something, and I think we came out in the field and actually confirmed that the hard work was worth it. That will be the biggest reward for us to win or lose. “

