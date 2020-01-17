The USMCA trade agreement is largely with cross-party support

Posted: Jan 17, 2020 / 9:44 AM CST / Updated: January 17, 2020 / 9:45 AM CST

(WLAX / WEUX) Washington DC – Shortly before the U.S. Senate became an impeachment court, it presented President Trump with a major bipartisan victory: the passing of his trade agreement between the U.S., Mexico, and Canada. And it wasn’t even close.

Two days, two big trade wins for President Trump. The new trade agreement between the United States, Mexico and Canada was passed by the Senate and replaced NAFTA from the Clinton era. The deal is worth $ 1.3 trillion in trading, making it the largest ever.

Peter Navarro, White House trade advisor, said: “Markets rightly like that because what it means is jobs.”

It took more than a year for the unions to take part in the negotiations.

Senator Elizabeth Warren said: “It will bring some relief to our farmers. It will bring some relief to our workers. ”

This relief consists of updated protective measures for farmers, workers and manufacturers.

Senator Ron Wyden: “It brings technology and trade policy into the 21st century.”

The deal was approved by Mexico, but has yet to be ratified by Canada. But the honeymoon between two parties didn’t last long.

Minutes after the USMCA vote, workers began to set up a podium for property managers to use during the impeachment process.

President Trump was frustrated that impeachment procedures received more news coverage than his trade performance. “The USMCA is likely to be second only to this witch hunt, which I hope everyone knows won’t go anywhere.”

Several lawmakers said they voted against the agreement because it does not address climate change, which, according to minority leader Chuck Schumer, is the greatest threat to the planet.