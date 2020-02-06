The USS St. Louis starts its maiden voyage to Central America

February 6 (UPI) – The USS Little Rock, also known as Littoral Combat Ship 9, left Mayport, Florida, on Thursday to enter the Southern Command area of ​​the United States, which is responsible for its maiden voyage.

The Freedom variant ship will be used to support the Martillo campaign launched in 2012, targeting illegal trade routes in coastal waters along Central America, the Navy said.

This deployment will be the third in the region and the third to include a Freedom-variant LCS, with earlier deployments occurring in 2010 and 2019.

“I expect this engagement to be a great opportunity to work with regional partners across Southern Command (AOR),” said Cmdr. Brad Long, the commanding officer of the USS Little Rock Gold Crew, said. “We hope to advance and strengthen these partnerships to improve security in the region.”

Littoral warships are designed for patrols, bans, anti-mine measures, underwater warfare and other operations near the coast.

Freedom class coastal warships built by Lockheed Martin have a top speed of more than 60 km / h and carry a variety of light weapon systems, short-range missiles and anti-submarine torpedo.

Little Rock will be staffed by a crew of more than 90 seafarers, including surface warfare personnel, a U.S. Coast Guard law enforcement department, and an aviation department that includes an MH-60 helicopter and an unmanned MQ-8B Fire Scout Vertical Takeoff vehicle will start.

The USS Little Rock was put into service in Buffalo, New York in December 2017, with the intention of returning to its home port shortly thereafter, which was delayed due to the bad weather.