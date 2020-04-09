The USS Theodore Roosevelt now has over 400 confirmed coronavirus cases

An aircraft carrier sailor Theodore Roosevelt was hospitalized in an intensive care unit (ICU) in Guam after being tested positively for coronavirus last month, the U.S. Navy reported Thursday, as the number of coronavirus cases on the ship is soared to over 400.

The case comes after Thomas Modly resigned as secretary to the Navy on Tuesday, following a violent reaction to the fire and ridicule from the commander of Theodore Roosevelt, who asked for help to cause a coronavirus outbreak on board.

In a statement, the US Navy said the sailor was in a 14-day isolation period when he was admitted to the American naval hospital in Guam on Thursday.

The number of positive cases on the ship is now 416, up from 286 positive cases reported by the Navy on Wednesday.

Stars and Stripes, a military newspaper, reported that the figure of 286 represented around 10% of the ship’s crew. About 2,329 Roosevelt sailors had landed since Wednesday, according to the newspaper.

Air Force General John Hyten, vice president of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, told Pentagon reporters that the military must plan for the possibility of further coronavirus infections at Theodore Roosevelt level.

“I think it’s not a good idea to think that Theodore Roosevelt is a one-of-a-kind problem … To think it will never happen again is not a good way to plan,” said Hyten.

The general said there had been a limited number of cases aboard the nuclear-powered Nimitz, another aircraft carrier that is docked in Bremerton, Wash.

Sailors assigned to four carriers have now tested positive for coronavirus, the American official told Reuters.

Modly’s resignation highlighted the struggle of the U.S. military to meet increasingly competing priorities: maintaining readiness for conflict and safeguarding service members as the virus spreads globally.

Little did he resign only after growing pressure from Congress and a backlash from Theodore Roosevelt’s crew.

Captain Brett Crozier, who lifted command last week, urged more dramatic steps to be taken to safeguard his sailors aboard Theodore Roosevelt in a four-page letter leaked to the public last week.

The cap. Brett Crozier is shown on the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt in November. His dismissal led to a barrage of criticism and the resignation of the Secretary to the Navy. (Nicholas Huynh / U.S. Navy / The Associated Press)

Modly’s controversial weekend trip to Guam in which he ridiculed the aircraft carrier commander cost taxpayers at least $ 243,000 US.

During the trip, Modly questioned Crozier’s character, saying that at one point he was “stupid” or “naive”.

After the audio of his speech leaked, including curses, Modly initially stood with his remarks. But he later apologized for the request of United States Defense Secretary Mark Esper.