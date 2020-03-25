Tampa, Florida. —Bat bats.

The sound of a baseball game at the University of Tampa has cast a little shadow on the sight. The view of the Tampa downtown skyline provides the perfect backdrop for the defending National Champions.

University of Tampa highlights sports history in a series of websites

This series was written by former Tampa Tribune sports writer Joey Johnston.

UT’s rich sporting history includes the NFL’s overall number one pick, John Mathsack in 1973..

“This is like a hidden gem,” said UT historian Joey Johnston. “I know people wander around here, going to games, seeing facilities. They are awesome, and I can’t believe this exists.”

UT’s baseball success is well documented and celebrated. However, this is not the only Spartan sport worthy of recognition.

“In a school that is hidden in a downtown corridor, you’ll be amazed by all who flourished playing sports here,” said Johnston.

Baseball greats, such as Lupinniera, Tino Martinez, Mayor of Tampa, Jane Caster and Spartan’s 1,000 point shooter, like members of the school’s Hall of Fame.

“History is incredibly rich,” said Johnston.

And we need to tell history. That’s where Johnston from Tampa comes in. The former is Tampa Tribune Sports writers have documented the rich history of the series Spartan on the school website.

“We want our history to be known,” said Larry Murphys, UT Athletic Director.

It is not because we record the past. But it affects the future.

“I would like to share this story with you,” Murphys said. “And from a student athlete’s point of view, we want them to know that they are building on a rich history.”

Want to impress sports fans with UT football knowledge?

“This is the kill shot of Trivia Night,” said Johnston. “What are the three schools in Florida that have ranked first overall in the NFL draft?

This is easy. Everyone would say Florida, Florida, Miami. Well, that is not correct. Yes, Florida. Yes, Miami.

But the third is Tampa University. “

John Matsuzak was the first pick of a 1973 NFL draft filmed by Houston Oilers.

“John Matazak has become a legend of the NFL, but it all began here at Tampa University,” said Johnston.

Stepping into the school’s multiness center is surrounded by a serious history of sports, such as football programs that no longer exist.

“I grew up in Tampa, so I went to many of those games, so I’m just watching and not writing about what I’m reading,” said Johnston. “I experienced these things.”

In front of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers was UT football. With players who have honed their skills in the Bay Area before making a big hit in the NFL.

“The Tampa Spartans were a really big game in town on Saturday night,” he said. “And you had Freddie Solomon, an incredible quarterback, John Matzach, one of the best football players I’ve ever seen. I had a very competitive team that had beaten some colleges. “

Memorable memories. Memories worth saving.

Simply click on the Tampa University sports website and Johnston’s work will be highlighted. Many stories have already been told, and more are shared.

“I don’t think the story will actually run out,” he said. “There’s so much to say, there’s no end,” he said.

