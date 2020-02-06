The UW-Eau Claire working group, established after racist incidents, announces recommendations

Posted: Feb 6, 2020 / 11:01 AM CST / Updated: February 6, 2020 / 11:01 AM CST

After a racist message with a picture of the Ku Klux clan (KKK) was exchanged between a group of UW-Eau-Claire football players last fall, the university formed a rapid-action task force, to which it sent on Wednesday Chancellor James Schmidt submitted the report.

“As we condemn the comments, we also recognized that the university must do everything possible to prevent future incidents and better support our faculties, staff and students as we work to build a caring and inclusive campus community,” said Schmidt.

The 16-person task force, composed of teachers and students, presented nine immediate goals for creating a more inclusive campus.

“One of the things we realized was how important communication is, clear, frequent updates,” said Jan Larson, co-chair of the UWEC professor and the task force. “Before something happens, students need to know what the campus has in store. When things happen, we provide updated information as it becomes available so that we don’t fill the gaps with rumors, allusions, and uncertainties. “

One of the main issues raised was a proposal to create a restorative justice program.

“Restorative Justice focuses on healing victims, repairing harm to the community, and allowing perpetrators to take responsibility for their actions and learn from their mistakes,” said Kim Wudi, volleyball head coach and co-chair the task force.

Dr. Warren Anderson, Vice Chancellor of the Department of Justice, Diversity and Inclusion (EDI) and student affairs, says that once the program was set up, the former soccer players may find a way to save themselves.

“Restorative is part of what is considered for these students,” said Anderson. “This is the essence of restorative justice to ensure that we give students who have violated institutional guidelines and standards the opportunity to get used to this environment with this new understanding.”

Anderson also said that they will consult a consulting firm to address the UWEC athletics climate.

“We selected Stan Johnson and Associates, a company based in Kansas City, Missouri, to evaluate EDI in the athletics department and to provide us with a report and subsequent recommendations on how to further anchor this culture with the EDI principles can, “he said.

While the 40-page resolution was created in a short time, Chancellor Schmidt believes that he has full confidence in the committee’s recommendations.

“I asked them how much better this report would have been if we had stayed half a year longer, and the answer I got from them was we think we did it right and I have to agree” , he said.

Schmidt says that he has a personal commitment to respond to the recommendations and that he will hold campus forums next week to discuss the recommendations to get input from everyone on campus.